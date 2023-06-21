US Navy weapons testing illegally pollutes Potomac River - lawsuit

Summary

Navy's gunfire and other testing leaves shells, casings behind

June 21 (Reuters) - Two environmental groups on Wednesday sued the U.S. Navy over its weapons testing on a stretch of the Potomac River south of Washington, D.C., which they said illegally pollutes the waterway with toxic metals and solvents.

The Natural Resources Defense Council and the Potomac Riverkeeper Network said in their lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court that permits under the Clean Water Act are needed to discharge pollutants, including munitions, into U.S. rivers. But the Navy has never received those approvals for its testing on the Potomac, they said.

According to the lawsuit, the testing leaves things like casings and shells behind, which contaminate the water with iron, toxic heavy metals like manganese and toxic chemicals from explosives.

The groups are asking the court to order the Navy to apply for a permit to continue its testing, which would set pollution limits and other requirements for the Navy's activity to help maintain the river’s water quality.

They argued the Navy’s obligation "to secure a permit for firing munitions into navigable waters has been settled in the courts for more than 40 years."

A Navy spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The alleged pollution occurs at the Navy’s Dahlgren support facility, 53 miles south of the U.S. capital. While the Navy’s facility is located on Virginia shores, the waters in question are under Maryland's jurisdiction.

The Navy estimated in 2013 that it had discharged 33 million pounds of munitions into the river as of 2007.

Dahlgren was established in 1918, and has been used for weapons testing since World War One, according to the complaint. The stretch of river is the largest over-the-water gun-firing range in the U.S., the groups claimed.

“It is staggering to consider the volume of munitions that have already gone into the river. It’s cause for concern for anyone who uses the river for boating or fishing – for business or recreation,” said Dean Naujoks of the Potomac Riverkeeper.

The case is Potomac Riverkeeper Inc v. U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, No. 8:23-cv-1650.

For the environmental groups: Aaron Colangelo and Nanding Chen of the Natural Resources Defense Council; and Robert Dreher of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network

