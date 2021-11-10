As U.S. opens to travelers, globe-trotting lawyers may be harder to find

Passengers stroll through Fiumicino Airport in Rome November 19, 2004. Hundreds of flights from across the globe were cancelled on Friday due to a four-hour air traffic controllers strike in Italy, where unions were protesting an accord, signed by Italy in 1997, to create an air traffic control centre for parts of central Europe that they say will prove detrimental to European air traffic integration. NO RIGHTS CLEARANCES OR PERMISSIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS IMAGE. REUTERS/Tony Gentile TG/JV

Summary UK law partners are visiting their U.S. offices for the first time in nearly two years

Domestic law firm travel is slowly increasing, but lags far behind 2019

(Reuters) - Cross-border law firm travel will likely get a boost now that the United States has eased international COVID-19 travel restrictions. But industry experts say not to expect a quick return to corporate law's jet-setting ways.

Law firm travel volume is now at 30% of where it stood in 2019, said Michael Steiner, executive vice president at Lawyers Travel, which says it counts more than half of the most profitable U.S. law firms as clients. That's up from about 20% before President Joe Biden’s October announcement that vaccinated travelers from Britain, China, Canada, Mexico and elsewhere could enter the country beginning Nov. 8.

But the recovery will likely be slow, and international trips may require greater justification even after the pandemic. Lawyers Travel is projecting that 2022 will end at 65% of 2019's travel volume.

The idea that law firm travel will ever return to its previous level is a "pipedream," said recently retired Altman Weil law firm consultant Tom Clay, adding it all boils down to client expectations - and budgets.

"They know they are paying for those travel costs and found out that Zoom has worked just fine in most instances," Clay said in an email.

Cutting down on travel is one way law firms reduced overhead expenses during the pandemic and bolstered their profitability. Still, partners at UK firms, in particular, have been itching to come to the U.S. and spend time in their offices there, Steiner said.

“We’re already seeing bookings coming across from the UK," he said.

Law firms are now in the process of hashing out their travel budgets for 2022, with most planning for increased international and domestic travel, Steiner said. Larger firms are taking a more cautious approach then their smaller counterparts, he said, and firms are prioritizing client-related trips. But he has seen an increase in travel related to lawyer recruiting.

Kent Zimmermann, a law firm consultant with the Zeughauser Group, said more firms are getting partners together in person, spurred by widespread vaccination and online meeting fatigue. Law firms need to work across offices and practices to serve clients, and partners need to have relationships with each other to make that happen effectively, he said.

“To build trust, there’s no substitute for getting together,” Zimmermann said.

