US ordered to pay $2.2 mln in fees to religious nonprofit in abortion lawsuit

July 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has hit the U.S. government with a $2.2 million legal tab, awarding fees to the nonprofit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty for its work leading a lawsuit against the Health and Human Services Department over abortion and gender identity.

In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Tuesday approved most of the compensation that Washington, D.C.-based Becket Fund sought after winning its case.

The Becket Fund represented religious nonprofits and a membership organization of religious healthcare providers in a lawsuit filed in 2016 against HHS. The complaint challenged a rule that the plaintiffs said would have required them to perform and to insure abortions and gender transitions against their religious beliefs.

O'Connor, a President George W. Bush appointee, spurned the Biden administration's arguments that the fee bid was excessive and should be reduced to no more than about $888,000.

"The court finds that this was a highly complex case wherein having counsel with specialized expertise in the subject matter was necessary," O'Connor wrote.

The Justice Department on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on Wednesday, Becket Fund senior counsel Luke Goodrich called O'Connor's fee order "a win for patients, sound medical practice, conscience, and common sense."

Over the past decade, the Becket Fund has won eight religious rights cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a declaration in the case from Gene Schaerr, who opened a small, conservative-leaning firm in 2014 after leaving Winston & Strawn.

U.S. tax records showed the Becket Fund reported $3.3 million in legal fee and award revenue last year, and $2.2 million in 2021.

The plaintiffs' lawyers sought compensation for 3,235 hours. The fee records identified hourly rates for Becket Fund president Mark Rienzi at $1,200 in 2021 and Goodrich at $1,000.

In a court filing, the Justice Department said it disputed "that this case presented particularly novel or complex issues." The government argued the amount of claimed hours of legal work was unreasonable. O'Connor rejected the contention.

"Plaintiffs' counsel expended a great amount of effort litigating this case, which was vigorously contested," O'Connor wrote.

O'Connor reduced fees by 5% after finding some fee entries were "block billings" that lacked details about specific tasks.

The case is Franciscan Alliance Inc et al v Becerra, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 7:16-cv-00108-O.

For plaintiffs: Luke Goodrich of The Becket Fund

For defendants: Bradley Humphreys of the Justice Department

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

