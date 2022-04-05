U.S. prosecutors, DaVita clash at novel antitrust trial over hiring practices

The outdoor sign seen at the DaVita Dialysis clinic in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday in Colorado federal court began calling witnesses in a novel criminal antitrust prosecution against dialysis provider DaVita Inc, charged last year along with its former chief executive in a conspiracy to suppress competition for senior-level employees.

Federal prosecutors contend former DaVita chief executive Kent Thiry unlawfully schemed to block top employees and managers at the Denver-based company from getting recruited away by competitors through nonsolicitation deals and other restrictions.

A former DaVita official began testifying on Tuesday morning about the company's no-poach agreements. The government told jurors it would use text messages and emails, and testimony from former DaVita executives, to show unlawful efforts to restrict employee mobility.

"This is a case about a corporate CEO who wanted control over his employees — not just control over how they did their job, but control over what job opportunities they got and how they're allowed to leave his company," Justice Department lawyer Megan Lewis said in her opening statement.

The case is being closely watched as a rare antitrust prosecution focused on labor and employment. The Biden administration has vowed to put a greater focus on competition in labor markets. Prosecutors last year in Connecticut filed criminal charges alleging a similar no-poach conspiracy for aerospace engineers.

The federal judge in the DaVita case, R. Brooke Jackson, told jurors on Monday the case is "a big deal" and said "what you folks do with it is going to be heard in other places."

DaVita faces potential penalties of up to $300 million if found guilty on three counts, according to DOJ records.

In her opening remarks, Lewis said Thiry, DaVita's chief executive from 1999 to 2019, was "outraged" over efforts from other corporate leaders to lure away his talent, and "instead of competing openly, he cheated."

John Dodds of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, a lawyer for DaVita, did not immediately return a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

Thiry's defense lawyers at King & Spalding have called the charges an "unjust" overreach by prosecutors. An attorney for Thiry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Dodds in his opening statement said Thiry communicated with executives at other companies about employee recruitment but did not commit a crime.

"They agreed to ground rules about the way they will compete but they never agreed to stop competing. They did not stop competing with each other or with the hundreds of other companies in the market," Dodds said.

He called DaVita's communication with other companies "business collaboration."

The case is United States v. DaVita Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, No. 1:21-cr-00229.

For the U.S.: Terence Parker of the Justice Department

For DaVita: John Walsh of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and John Dodds of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Thiry: Cliff Stricklin of King & Spalding; Jeffrey Stone of McDermott Will & Emery; and Thomas Melsheimer of Winston & Strawn

