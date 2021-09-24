U.S. says it has deferred prosecution agreement with Huawei's Meng
- Companies
Sept 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. prosecutor told a judge in a Brooklyn federal court that Huawei's Meng Wanzhou and the United States have agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve bank fraud charges against her.
Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel Editing by Sonya Hepinstall