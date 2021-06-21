Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

U.S. says seeking to extradite Turkish businessman Korkmaz over fraud charges

1 minute read

Security officers stand guard outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States will seek to extradite Turkish business Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, detained in Austria over the weekend, so he can appear before a U.S. judge in Utah, where he is facing money laundering charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

According to a superseding indictment, Korkmaz laundered over $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightLittle Island a big part of NYC’s revival, says IAC Chair Barry Diller
Industry InsightReuters panel debates future of Europe and UK after Brexit
Finance & BankingGrowing legal finance firm Delta lures another Big Law alum
Corporate CounselDefunct Kenyon & Kenyon loses $9 mln battle with former IP client