U.S. says seeking to extradite Turkish businessman Korkmaz over fraud charges

Security officers stand guard outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States will seek to extradite Turkish business Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, detained in Austria over the weekend, so he can appear before a U.S. judge in Utah, where he is facing money laundering charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

According to a superseding indictment, Korkmaz laundered over $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg, the Justice Department said.