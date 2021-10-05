U.S. SEC charges hemp company CanaFarma and co-founders with fraud

REUTERS/Johanna Alarcon

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the Canadian company CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp and its co-founders with fraudulently raising about $15 million from investors, and misappropriating a significant portion of the funds for personal use and other unrelated purposes, the SEC said on Tuesday.