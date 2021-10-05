Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

U.S. SEC charges hemp company CanaFarma and co-founders with fraud

1 minute read

REUTERS/Johanna Alarcon

  • Canafarma Hemp Products Corp
    See all

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the Canadian company CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp and its co-founders with fraudulently raising about $15 million from investors, and misappropriating a significant portion of the funds for personal use and other unrelated purposes, the SEC said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
How Nationwide’s law department fosters a culture of diversity & inclusion
Industry Insight
In-House Counsel Q&A with Marc Shelley of Anheuser-Busch InBev
Industry Insight
Leadership tactics that law firms can use to win the talent wars
Industry Insight
Carlyle Group CEO Kewsong Lee discusses the ongoing evolution of private-equity markets