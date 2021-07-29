U.S. SEC charges Nikola Corp CEO for spreading 'false and misleading' information

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Nikola Corporation See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Trevor Milton, the founder and chief executive officer of Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) for "repeatedly disseminating false and misleading information."

The SEC alleged Milton, who founded Nikola in 2015, used his social media platform to repeatedly mislead investors about the electric vehicle maker's technology and capabilities, reaping "tens of millions of dollars" as a result of his misconduct.

U.S. prosecutors separately criminally charged Milton on Thursday. read more