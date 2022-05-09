U.S. SEC gives public until June 17 to weigh in on climate risk proposal amid 'significant' public interest

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's watchdog said on Monday that it has expanded the period for public comment on its landmark climate risk proposal until June 17 in response to a rally of interest.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also re-opened for 30 days its public comment on both a proposal to boost private fund disclosures and to expand treasury trading platforms. read more

SEC chief Gary Gensler said the move to allow for more public input comes as the agency sees significant interest from a wide range of investors, issuers, market participants, and other stakeholders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Corporate groups have criticized Gensler over the agency's 30-day comment period windows for these and other measures, saying that the window is inappropriate for offering comment on such ambitious rule changes.

"The SEC benefits greatly from hearing from the public on proposed regulatory changes. Commenters with diverse views have noted that they would benefit from additional time to review these three proposals, and I'm pleased that the public

will have additional time to provide thoughtful feedback," Gensler said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.