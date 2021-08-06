U.S. securities regulator sues DeFi company, founders

Headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday charged two Florida men and their firm for failing to register sales of more than $30 million of securities and for misleading investors in the regulator's first-ever case involving decentralized finance securities.

Blockchain Credit Partners and founders Gregory Keough and Derek Acree sold digital tokens the SEC deemed securities without registering with the regulator through their platform DeFi Money Market from February 2020 to February 2021, the SEC said in a statement. The executives allegedly told investors interest and profits would be used to buy "real world" assets, which they ultimately could not do because of the tokens' price volatility.

Keough and Acree agreed to pay penalties of $125,000 each. Blockchain Credit and the founders also agreed to give up $12.8 million in ill-gotten gains as part of a cease-and-desist order agreed with the SEC.

The Cayman Islands-based company, Keough and Acree, who did not admit or deny the SEC's findings, could not be reached immediately be reached for comment.

Cryptocurrencies reached a record capitalization of $2 trillion in April as more investors stocked their portfolios with digital tokens and peer-to-peer platforms like DeFi sites are increasingly popular, but oversight of the market remains patchy. The SEC chair earlier called on lawmakers to give the regulator more power to oversee crypto lending and DeFi sites. read more