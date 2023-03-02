U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for drug firm exec convicted in opioid case

Summary Prosecutors say heavy sentence needed to deter "white collar drug dealers"

(Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for former Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc chief executive Laurence Doud, who was found guilty last year of illegally trafficking opioids.

In a filing on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge George Daniels to hand down the hefty sentence to "send the message that white collar drug dealers like the defendant, who abuse their authority to lawfully distribute drugs, face serious consequences when they commit crimes."

"For the people suffering from addiction, and the families and communities that support them, it makes no difference whether a dangerous drug like fentanyl or oxycodone comes from a drug dealer, or someone with a medical or business degree," prosecutors said. "What matters is that the drugs were sold not for any legitimate medical purpose, but instead to profit off of a dangerous, addictive substance."

Daniels is scheduled to sentence Doud next Wednesday.

Derrelle Janey, a lawyer for Doud, in an email on Thursday called the proposed sentence "absurd."

In a filing last August, Doud's lawyers argued that their client should not get any jail time, arguing that he was not directly involved with prescribing or dispensing opioids and that similar conduct has been punished with civil fines.

Rochester Drug Co-operative (RDC), Doud and another executive were charged with drug trafficking in 2019, the first such criminal case involving a major drug distributor. At Doud's trial in January 2022, prosecutors told jurors that under his leadership, the company funneled opioids to "bad pharmacies" and "dirty doctors," ignoring clear signs, like large bulk orders of pills and payments in cash, that the drugs were being sold illegally.

Doud's lawyers countered that he was being used as a scapegoat for the opioid epidemic.

The other executive, chief compliance officer William Pietruszewski, pleaded guilty and testified against Doud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29.

RDC, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020, agreed in 2019 to pay $20 million to settle criminal and civil charges related to its opioid sales.

More than half a million people died from overdoses in the United States in the period from 1999 to 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has said opioid overdoses surged further during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 38% in 2020 over the previous year and another 15% in 2021.

The case is United States v. Doud, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00285.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Burnett, Nicolas Roos and Alexandra Rothman

For Doud: Derrelle Janey of The Janey Law Firm; and Robert Gottlieb of Gottlieb & Associates

