U.S. Senate approves Pan to succeed U.S. Supreme Court's Jackson on D.C. Circuit

Pan fills seat once held by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to elevate U.S. District Judge Florence Pan to the influential federal appeals court in Washington, D.C, where she will fill a seat that was recently vacated by now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Senate voted 52-42 in favor of Pan becoming the first Chinese American to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a court many consider second only to the U.S. Supreme Court in importance thanks to a docket heavy with cases concerning government decisions and regulations.

The vote came as Senate Democrats attempt to push through as many of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees as possible before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans hope to reclaim the narrowly-controlled, Democratic-led chamber.

The Senate has approved 83 of Biden's judicial nominees, the vast majority of whom have been women and people of color in keeping with the Democratic president's goal of bringing greater diversity to the federal bench.

Pan is the sixth appellate court nominee to win confirmation following the Senate's return from its August recess. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Pan's nomination "especially important" given the D.C. Circuit's importance.

"A seat on the D.C. Circuit deserves to be filled by a high-calliber and impartial jurist, and thankfully we have that in Judge Pan," Schumer said on the Senate floor on Monday before the vote.

Biden'snomination in May of Pan to the D.C. Circuit marked the second time he had picked her to fill a seat vacated by Jackson, after selecting Pan in 2021 to succeed Jackson as a district court judge in D.C.

The Supreme Court's upcoming term begins Oct. 3 and will be the first for Jackson, the high court's first Black woman justice.

Pan served as a D.C. Superior Court judge from 2009 to 2011, prior to her nomination to the federal bench. Before that, the Stanford Law School graduate worked as a federal prosecutor and appellate attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice.

With Tuesday's vote, Biden has secured Senate confirmation of two of the D.C. Circuit's 10 active judges. Six including Pan have been appointed by Democratic presidents while Republicans appointed four others.

Biden has nominated Bradley Garcia, a former O'Melveny & Myers partner now at the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, to fill an 11th seat that is vacant. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced his nomination.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

