U.S. Senate committee advances nominees to restock sentencing panel

U.S. Sentencing Commission nominees U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, Laura Mate, Claire McCusker Murray, U.S. Circuit Judge Luis Restrepo, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, John Gleeson and Candice Wong appear before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on June 8, 2022. U.S. Senate/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday advanced a slate of seven nominees to the bipartisan U.S. Sentencing Commission, which has been unable to implement a major 2018 criminal justice reform law after losing its quorum shortly after its enactment.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send to the full Senate four Democratic nominees and three Republican picks put forward by President Joe Biden to revitalize a panel that has been unable to update sentencing guidelines since 2019.

The nominees include U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves of Jackson, Mississippi, who was appointed to the federal bench by former Democratic President Barack Obama. If confirmed, he would be the first Black person to chair the seven-member panel since its launch in 1984.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's chairman, said that while he had reservations about some nominees, it was important to move them forward as a group to "enable the commission to get back to doing its work."

The commission lost its quorum in January 2019, a month after former Republican President Donald Trump signed into law the First Step Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at easing harsh sentencing for nonviolent offenders and at reducing recidivism.

The nominees have vowed to prioritize updating federal sentencing guidelines to provide judges guidance on how to apply the First Step Act, and nearly all of them have said they would prioritize ending racial disparities in sentencing.

"We won't all agree with the policy positions put forward by the members, but it's important that commission get to work fixing the issues that have come up with the guidelines since 2018," said Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee's ranking Republican.

While the committee advanced the nominees on a voice vote without a formal roll call, six of its 11 Republican members asked to be recorded as voting against Reeves and the three other Democratic nominees.

Those included John Gleeson, a former federal judge now at Debevoise & Plimpton; U.S. Circuit Judge Luis Restrepo of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Laura Mate, director of the Sentencing Resource Counsel Project in the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Arizona.

Two Democrats, Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, likewise asked to be recorded as opposing Claire McCusker Murray, a Justice Department official during the Trump administration.

The other Republican nominees are Candice Wong, a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., and U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom in Kentucky.

