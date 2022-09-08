U.S. Senate confirms Biden appellate judge pick opposed by home state senators

Andre Mathis, a nominee to the 6th Circuit, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Summary

Summary Law firms U.S. Senate confirms Tennessee lawyer Andre Mathis to 6th Circuit

Republican Tennessee senators did not return blue slip for Mathis

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Tennessee lawyer Andre Mathis to a seat on a federal appeals court over the objections of his state's two Republican senators, whose support historically would have been needed but no longer is required.

The Senate voted 48-47 to approve the Butler Snow partner to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the second confirmation vote of the week, as Democrats following their August recess ramp up consideration of President Joe Biden's judicial picks.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said "moving forward, it will be one of our top priorities to confirm as many judges as possible," citing the need to counter "many MAGA-type judges" former Republican President Donald Trump appointed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Senate on Wednesday voted to elevate U.S. District Judge John Lee to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Democrats have begun teeing up votes on two more appeals court nominees.

Mathis, 41, will be the first Black man, and second Black person, from Tennessee to sit on the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th Circuit. The last time a Black man was on that court was a quarter century ago, the White House says.

Mathis is the first of Biden's appeals court nominees to win confirmation without the support of his home state's senators, who in the past would have needed to return a "blue slip" for him to even be considered.

Blue slips are a piece of paper used by the Senate Judiciary Committee to solicit views of home state senators on judicial nominees. Failure to return one historically would have doomed a nomination.

Democrats, though, have been following a practice adopted by Republicans during the Trump administration of not requiring them for circuit nominees, allowing Mathis to be nominated in November without the backing of Tennessee's two senators.

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee in February complained the White House failed to "meaningfully consult" with her or fellow Senator Bill Hagerty and went with an "unqualified" nominee over an alternative candidate they backed.

Blackburn, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, drew criticism for statements she made during Mathis' Jan. 12 appearance before the panel, when she pointed to a series of traffic tickets to say Mathis had "a rap sheet with a laundry list of citations."

That comment about a Black lawyer was condemned by, among others, NAACP President Derrick Johnson as "outrageous and offensive."

The lone Republican vote Thursday for Mathis came from Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, who has previously said reviving the blue slip process now "would be perceived unfair to this administration."

Read more:

Senate Democrats kick-off post-recess judicial nominee push with first vote

U.S. Senate panel advances first Biden appellate pick using Trump-era strategy

Biden judicial nominee grilled amid objections by GOP home state senators

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.