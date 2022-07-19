U.S. Senate confirms Childs for seat on key D.C. appeals court

Judge J. Michelle Childs, a nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Summary

Summary Law firms Senate confirms Judge J. Michelle Childs for D.C. Circuit

Biden's two other D.C. Circuit nominees are pending

(Reuters) - Fifteen Senate Republicans joined with Democrats on Tuesday to confirm U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs to the influential federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., in one of the most bipartisan votes for one of President Joe Biden's appellate court nominees.

The U.S. Senate voted 64-34 to elevate the South Carolina district court judge to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, after Biden earlier this year decided against nominating her to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among the Republicans backing her were South Carolina's two senators including Senator Lindsey Graham, who has said he would have supported Biden picking her to succeed liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer upon his retirement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Biden considered Childs, a favorite of U.S. Representative James Clyburn, the majority whip and third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, but instead picked Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the court.

Few of Biden's 16 other nominees to the country's 13 circuit courts can claim the level of support Childs, who is also Black, received. Jackson was herself confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in June 2021 on a more typical 53–44 vote.

Only U.S. Circuit Judge Tiffany Cunningham, a Biden nominee to the patent-centric U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, has received as many Republican votes as Childs when 15 joined with Democrats to confirm her 63-33 in July 2021.

The Senate earlier on Tuesday confirmed Miner, Barnhill & Galland partner Nancy Maldonado and U.S. Magistrate Judge Nina Wang to become federal district court judges in Northern Illinois and Colorado on 58-36 and 53-41 votes, respectively.

Graham during a May 26 hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Childs "would not have been chosen by a conservative Republican but, in my view, is somebody highly qualified to do the job."

The former state court judge was nominated by then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, to her current district court role and confirmed in 2010. She is the president-elect of the Federal Judges Association.

She will succeed U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who has assumed senior status. Biden's two other D.C. Circuit nominees, U.S. District Judge Florence Pan and Brad Garcia, are pending.

If Pan and Garcia are confirmed, the D.C. Circuit would have seven Democratic president-appointed judges and four Republican appointees.

Read more:

U.S. Senate panel advances Childs' nomination to key D.C. appeals court

Judge Childs, onetime Supreme Court contender, garners support for appellate role

Biden considers Judge J. Michelle Childs, among others, for Supreme Court

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.