U.S. Senate confirms civil rights lawyer to New York federal bench

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday cleared the way for a civil rights lawyer in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office to become a federal judge in Manhattan after Republican opposition had helped delay her confirmation for more than a year.

The Democratic-led Senate voted 48-43 to confirm Jessica Clarke, who is President Joe Biden's fourth confirmed judicial nominee on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As chief of James' civil rights bureau, Clarke helped enforce fair housing laws and led the investigation into the New York Police Department's response to large-scale protests that followed the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police office in May 2020.

That led to an ongoing lawsuit alleging the police used excessive force against protesters and a July 2020 report recommending reforms aimed at addressing public concerns about policing in the city.

Biden nominated her to the federal bench in December 2021 at the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York's senior Democratic senator, who on Thursday hailed "her talent and her dedication to the rule of law."

"She's a great civil rights lawyer," he said on the Senate floor. "I’m certain she will make an excellent member of the federal bench."

Before joining James' office, Clarke served in the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division from 2010 to 2016 and worked at the law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel until 2019.

Her role in the investigations following the Floyd protests led to Republican opposition to her confirmation, with some questioning a recommendation in James' 2020 report that the city decriminalize minor offenses to reduce "negative contact with the police, particularly in communities of color."

Clarke contributed to that report but declined to address written questions from Senators on whether the recommendations reflected her philosophy.

Her nomination failed to advance to the full Senate for a vote in the previous Congress following a tied, party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee when the Senate was evenly divided 50-50 between the parties.

After Democrats strengthened their control of the Senate in last year's elections, Biden re-nominated her in January, and the Judiciary Committee advanced her nomination last month on a 11–10 vote.

