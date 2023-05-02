US Senate confirms ex-prosecutors to New Jersey federal court

Companies United States Senate Follow















(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed two former federal prosecutors to lifetime appointments as judges on the New Jersey federal trial court.

Michael Farbiarz, a former terrorism prosecutor who became general counsel for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was confirmed on a 65-34 vote to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Senators later voted 57-42 to elevate New Jersey Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch to the same court.

Kirsch has served since 2010 on the New Jersey state court. He earlier worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey, where he prosecuted fraud cases and was part of the U.S. Justice Department's civil division.

Farbiarz was previously a prosecutor with the Southern District of New York, where he co-led the terrorism unit. He worked on several major terrorism cases, including the prosecution of Faisal Shahzad, who pleaded guilty in 2010 to attempting to set off a car bomb in New York's Times Square.

He also prosecuted Abduwali Abdukhadir Muse, who pleaded guilty in 2011 for his role in a group of Somali pirates' attacks on container ships in the Indian Ocean, including the American vessel Maersk Alabama. The Maersk Alabama attack was later dramatized in the 2013 film "Captain Phillips" starring Tom Hanks.

U.S. President Joe Biden has now appointed eight judges to the New Jersey federal court, after former President Donald Trump failed to fill any of the court's vacancies during his four years in office.

The Senate is also expected to advance the nomination of Orelia Eleta Merchant for the Eastern District of New York later Tuesday, teeing up her confirmation to that court.

The votes come as Senate Democrats grapple with the health-related vacancy of Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein from Washington since March. Without her presence, Democrats cannot advance Biden's judicial nominees out of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee without Republican support, and Senate Republicans have opposed efforts to temporarily replace Feinstein on the panel.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has promised to keep judicial nominees a priority, and the Senate is expected to keep acting on judges this week.

Additional reporting by Andrew Goudsward











