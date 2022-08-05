U.S. Senate confirms first South Asian American judge on 9th Circuit

Summary

Senate also confirmed Biden slate for Sentencing Commission, creating first quorum in three years

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Arizona lawyer Roopali Desai to become the first South Asian American judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as the Biden administration continues its drive to add diversity to the federal judiciary.

The Senate's bipartisan 67-29 vote on Thursday approving Desai, a Phoenix-based civil litigation partner at Coppersmith Brockelman since 2013, marked the 18th overall U.S. appeals court confirmation since the start of Biden's presidency.

The vote came the same day the Senate confirmed a bipartisan group of seven Biden nominees to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, giving the federal policy-making body a quorum for the first time in three years. The newly confirmed chair of the commission, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves of Mississippi, will be the board's first Black leader.

Desai was the fifth confirmed Biden appointee to the 9th Circuit, which handles appeals from much of the western U.S., including California. Sixteen other Biden circuit court nominees are awaiting further action before the Senate Judiciary Committee or full Senate.

Desai on Friday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Senate Republicans on the judiciary committee did not stand in the way of Desai's quick advancement last month to full Senate consideration.

The committee approved her nomination on a voice vote, and not a formal roll call of members, marking only the second time the panel has used that process during the Biden administration. Four Republicans — Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Josh Hawley of Missouri — were still recorded as opposing Desai's confirmation.

Desai had the backing of Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key centrist in the Senate who has opposed ending the filibuster.

Also on Thursday, the Senate confirmed on a voice vote the new members of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which considers and sets sentencing guidelines.

Reeves, the incoming new chair and an Obama-era federal court appointee, will work with Trump-era Justice Department attorney Claire McCusker Murray as a vice-chair. The new appointments also included retired U.S. District Judge John Gleeson, now a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton.

"The criminal justice system has some troubling divisions that have emerged among courts on sentencing issues during the years the Commission lacked a quorum," Reeves said in a statement.

