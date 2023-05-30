U.S. Senate confirms GOP-backed Biden pick to Louisiana federal court

Companies United States Senate Follow















(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed lawyer Darrel Papillion to a federal judgeship in Louisiana, after he was backed by both of the state's Republican senators.

Papillion, a former president of the Louisiana State Bar Association, was confirmed on a 59-31 vote. He was previously a longtime partner at a Baton Rouge law firm.

He is the latest of U.S. President Joe Biden's judicial nominees to be appointed to a federal judgeship in a state with two Republican U.S. Senators. Senate custom dictates that senators must return a "blue slip" signaling their support before district court nominees in their home states can be confirmed.

Louisiana's U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy both backed Papillion. Cassidy introduced the lawyer at a hearing last month before a Senate panel, saying that he believes "Darrel has the experience and temperament to be an outstanding federal judge."

Kennedy also supported Papillion at the hearing, calling him "a real lawyers' lawyer."

The confirmation vote comes as U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin has resisted calls from progressives to eliminate the Senate's "blue slip" tradition.

Durbin has instead urged Senate Republicans to collaborate with the White House on selecting judicial nominees. At last month's Senate hearing, Durbin said Kennedy and Cassidy "had done an extraordinary job" in working with the Biden administration on Papillion's nomination.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.