US Senate confirms Montana law professor as Biden's latest 9th Circuit judge

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted 49-45 to confirm law professor Anthony Johnstone to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making him President Joe Biden's seventh appointee to that court.

Johnstone, who taught at the University of Montana and was the state's former solicitor, was confirmed to Montana's sole seat on the circuit court, which also encompasses eight other western states.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer praised Johnstone on the Senate floor Monday, quoting a letter from former members of the Montana Supreme Court who called him "the finest and most respected legal scholar in the state of Montana."

Johnstone won support from Montana's Democratic Senator Jon Tester but was met with skepticism by Republican Steve Daines, who criticized the nominee's record on the 2nd Amendment. Johnstone said at an October Senate hearing that he would follow recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings expanding gun rights.

Historically, judicial nominees have needed so-called "blue slips" representing approval from their home state senators to be considered for confirmation. However, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee under the Trump administration ended that practice for appeals court nominees.

The tradition is still upheld for district court judges. Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said in April that she would not support Biden pick Scott Colom for a district judgeship in her state, likely blocking the local prosecutor's nomination.

Health issues have kept Senate Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein out of Washington since March, creating ongoing difficulties for Senate Democrats seeking to advance Biden's judicial nominees. Without her, the panel does not have enough votes to bring judges to the Senate floor without Republican support.

Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, has sought to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee with Maryland's Democratic Senator Ben Cardin. But Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, said his party will block all efforts to let Democrats more quickly confirm judges.

Schumer on Monday said that the Senate will take up several other judicial nominees this week.











