U.S. Senate confirms three more Biden judicial picks as momentum slows

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday signed off on three more of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, even as the Democrats' push to reshape the federal judiciary has shown signs of slowing following the confirmation of more than 100 judges.

The latest nominee to win the Democratic-controlled Senate's approval was Arun Subramanian, a litigator at the law firm Susman Godfrey, with a 59-37 vote. He is set to become the first South Asian judge to serve on Manhattan's federal court.

The vote came hours after the Senate voted to confirm two federal magistrate judges, Andrew Schopler in San Diego and Robert Ballou in Roanoke, Virginia, to positions as life-tenured district court judges.

The Senate voted 56-39 in favor of Schopler, who like several of Biden's other nominees was previously a public defender, and 59-37 for Ballou, who before joining the bench was a partner at the law firm Johnson, Ayers & Matthews.

Since 2021, the Senate has confirmed 114 of Biden's judicial picks, as Senate Democrats look to surpass the 234 justices and judges confirmed during former Republican President Donald Trump's four years in office.

The bulk of Biden's judicial nominees have been women or people of color like Subramanian, a former clerk to now-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who championed Subramanian's nomination, on the Senate floor called the son of Indian immigrants "the epitome of the American dream and a history maker."

"He's an expert in consumer protection with years of experience defending those injured by unfair, illegal practices," Schumer said.

Subramanian did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden has 37 more judicial nominees awaiting Senate consideration, though the process of nominating and confirming judges appears to be slowing, with Senate absences at times complicating the process.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has not scheduled any hearings in March to consider nominees, and it likely could only hold one, as only four nominees up for life-time judicial positions are outstanding who have not gone before the panel.

Progressive advocates have argued the Senate's "blue slip" custom of requiring district court nominees to have the support of their home state senators has impaired Biden's ability to nominate judges in states with two Republican senators and should be abandoned to speed up confirmations.

