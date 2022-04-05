1 minute read
U.S. Senate eyes Thursday vote on top court nominee Jackson
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should wrap up debate over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by Thursday, clearing the way for a final vote on her confirmation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.