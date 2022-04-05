U.S. Senate eyes Thursday vote on top court nominee Jackson

U.S. Supreme Court nominee and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with U.S. Senator Mark Warner in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate should wrap up debate over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by Thursday, clearing the way for a final vote on her confirmation, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.