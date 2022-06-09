U.S. Senate panel advances Biden picks for 7th, 9th circuits

U.S. District Judge John Lee, a nominee to the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2022. U.S. Senate/Handout via REUTERS

Lee would become first Asian-American jurist on 7th Circuit

Nomination of Mendoza for 9th Circuit moves forward

(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday advanced the nominations of two of President Joe Biden's picks for federal appeals courts, including John Lee, who would become the first Asian American judge to serve on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 12 to 8 to send the nomination of Lee, a federal judge in Chicago, to the full Senate for consideration. The panel voted 11 to 9 to advance the nomination of Salvador Mendoza, a federal judge in Washington state, to serve on the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit, which hears cases from Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The Senate so far has confirmed 16 of Biden's circuit nominees, and 11 others, including Lee and Mendoza, are awaiting further action at the committee or before the full Senate.

Biden has prioritized nominating women and people of color to the U.S. trial and appellate courts as part of his pledge to diversify the judiciary.

Overall since he took office last year, Biden has appointed 66 trial and appeals court judges, and one U.S. Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Mendoza and Lee did not immediately return messages left with their chambers seeking comment.

Mendoza has served since 2014 as a federal judge in Richland, Washington. He was a local court judge for many years before that. When Mendoza appeared with Lee last month before the judiciary panel, Republicans focused their questioning on Lee.

At that hearing, Republicans criticized Lee over a May 2020 ruling that they said infringed religious rights.

Lee's decision upheld an Illinois state order capping gatherings at 10 people at churches and other establishments early during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7th Circuit, which hears cases from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, upheld his ruling.

Lee told Republicans that if a similar case came before him now, he "would examine the facts carefully in light of the standards the Supreme Court has more recently announced."

Lee has served on the Chicago federal trial bench since 2012. He earlier was a partner in Chicago at Freeborn & Peters LLP, where he litigated commercial disputes on matters including antitrust, intellectual property and employment.

Democrats want to confirm as many pending nominees as they can before the midterm elections, when their control of the Senate could switch to Republicans.

