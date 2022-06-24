U.S. Senate, through gun bill, approves naming courthouse for Black judge

Former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Hatchett, who died in 2021, appears in an undated photo courtesy of the Florida Supreme Court and the State Archives of Florida. Florida State Archive/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Senate gun safety bill also would rename building after former U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Hatchett

U.S. House in May, after failed vote, approved renaming court

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted late Thursday not only to pass bipartisan legislation to curb gun violence but also to do what the bill used as the vehicle for those reforms was originally designed to do: Rename a federal courthouse after a pioneering Black judge.

In a procedural move aimed at speeding the package of gun safety measures through Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York earlier this week had added them through an amendment to a pre-existing bill to name a Tallahassee courthouse after former U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Hatchett.

The Senate had already voted in December without objection to name the courthouse after Hatchett, and the bill was back in the chamber for its renewed consideration after the U.S. House of Representatives in May approved an amended version 230-190.

Thursday's 65-33 vote sends the bill back to the House. Republicans voting against it included the courthouse naming bill's initial sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who said the gun measure's constitutional protections were "inadequate."

Hatchett, a civil rights lawyer, was the first Black man to serve on the Florida Supreme Court and became a federal appeals court judge in 1979. Hatchett joined the law firm Akerman in 1999 and died in 2021 at age 88.

The House's May approval of the bill came after an earlier vote in March to consider it under a fast-track process that requires two-thirds support failed 238-187 after several Republicans including ones from Florida abruptly opposed it.

The opposition was led by Georgia Republican Representative Andrew Clyde, who cited a 1999 ruling Hatchett wrote for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down a Florida public school policy of allowing student-approved prayers at graduation ceremonies.

Democratic Representative Al Lawson of Florida, who backed the bill in the House, has said that Republicans at that time were "misled" about Hatchett's ruling, which "simply followed the precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court."

In May, 10 House Republicans including three from Florida joined with Democrats to reverse course and approve the bill.

By then, though, the bill had been amended to also rename a post office after former Democratic Representative Lynn Woolsey of California, the former co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, meaning it would need Senate approval again.

A spokesperson for Rubio had in May predicted the Woolsey amendment would kill the bill as some Republicans would not allow it to advance. The provision remains in the bill that passed Thursday.

