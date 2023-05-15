US staffs up for sanctions crackdown as companies face fresh scrutiny















May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. government and private lawyers are preparing for a surge in sanctions and export control enforcement, as the Biden administration leans on economic tools to counter global adversaries like Russia and China.

U.S. agencies are expanding their enforcement staffs to police sanctions compliance across the private sector, beyond traditional areas like financial services and defense.

“It's an unprecedented time for companies who are on the front lines of national security issues in a way they never have been before,” said John Carlin, a former senior U.S. Justice Department official and now a partner at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

The Justice Department plans to add about 25 prosecutors to its National Security Division, mainly focused on sanctions and U.S. export control violations. It is also hiring a chief counsel to build complex national security cases involving corporations, and is increasing funding for a unit that has prosecuted banking industry sanctions cases.

Last month, British-American Tobacco Plc agreed to pay a $635 million criminal penalty for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on North Korea. Marshall Miller, a senior Justice Department official who has helped craft the government's white-collar strategy, called the case a “prime example” of national security legal risk extending into “new markets and industries.”

“We’re now seeing it broadly across the spectrum, related to all industries that are engaged in cross-border economic activity,” he told Reuters.

About two-thirds of the Justice Department's corporate criminal settlements since last October have implicated U.S. national security, Miller told a conference on corporate compliance in New Jersey earlier this month. The department declined to offer specifics.

U.S. foreign policy has increasingly embraced sanctions and export controls, imposing sweeping restrictions on Russia in response to its Ukraine invasion and tightening exports of sensitive technology to China amid growing tensions with Beijing.

“The toolkit has slowly grown, and the government has become increasingly emboldened to use it,” said Brandon Van Grack, a former Justice Department official who co-chairs the national security practice at law firm Morrison & Foerster.

The U.S. Commerce and Treasury Departments, which oversee civil enforcement of export and sanctions violations, have also become more aggressive, national security and international trade attorneys said.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control levied about $43 million in penalties in 2022, more than twice the 2021 total, though the agency brought fewer enforcement actions, according to a Morrison & Foerster report.

The Commerce Department has added more than 50 enforcement staff focused on export controls in the last year and recently adopted stiffer penalties for companies that fail to disclose significant export control violations.

The agency's updated policy also encourages companies to turn in competitors by promising to treat tipster corporations more leniently if they come under scrutiny.

The Justice and Commerce departments also launched a joint effort in February to target unlawful exports of U.S. technologies that could bolster adversaries’ military capabilities or aid human rights abuses.

Private sector lawyers said the real force of stepped-up enforcement will be more clearly felt in months or years. Complex white-collar cases, especially involving conduct overseas, often take years to build.

Lawyers in both government and the private sector said companies in every industry should already be paying attention.

“There's no sector that necessarily is not going to be of interest to the U.S. government," said Melissa Mannino, a international trade and national security practice leader at BakerHostetler.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.