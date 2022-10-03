U.S. Supreme Court to decide if employers can sue unions over vandalism

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether federal labor law bars a Washington concrete company from suing a union for destroying its property by calling a strike that led to mixed concrete hardening and becoming useless.

The justices granted Glacier Northwest Inc's petition for review of a Washington Supreme Court decision that said employers cannot sue unions under state law over conduct such as striking that is protected by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).

Glacier's petition was backed by business and conservative groups. A coalition of groups representing the retail, restaurant and construction industries said in a June brief that the ruling would make it impossible for employers to recoup losses resulting from unlawful labor activity.

"Businesses in Washington will be left holding the bag whenever unions unlawfully swap negotiations for vandalism," the groups said.

Lawyers for Glacier and for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents the company's truck drivers, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Teamsters local called a strike involving more than 40 Glacier drivers in 2017, amid negotiations for a new bargaining agreement. Many of the workers were in the middle of delivering concrete when they went on strike, rendering truckloads of mixed concrete unusable, according to filings in the case.

Glacier sued the Teamsters in state court, accusing the union of trespass, interference with contract and civil conspiracy in violation of Washington law.

The state's top court last December said the lawsuit was preempted by the NLRA, agreeing with a state judge. The strike was arguably protected by the federal law, so only the National Labor Relations Board could decide whether the union engaged in unlawful conduct, the court said.

Glacier in its petition filed in May told the Supreme Court that the NLRA did not preempt lawsuits related to vandalism and other illegal conduct. The company said it would be left without a remedy if the state court ruling stands, because the NLRB lacks the power to award money damages for destruction of property.

Glacier also said the Washington Supreme Court decision clashed with rulings by other state courts and at least two federal appeals courts.

The Teamsters in opposing the petition said the strike itself was clearly protected by the NLRA. Glacier could have saved the concrete if it had arranged for replacement workers or management employees to make deliveries during the strike, the union said.

The case is Glacier Northwest Inc v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1449.

For Glacier: Noel Francisco of Jones Day

For the union: Kathleen Phair Barnard of Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt

