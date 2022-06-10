U.S. Supreme Court insulates federal agents from accountability

U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisory agent Carlos Ruiz stands along the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Sasabe, Arizona, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble

June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday made it nearly impossible for Americans to sue federal law enforcement officers who violate their constitutional rights, further narrowing the already limited path to hold U.S. officials accountable for even egregious misuse of their authority.

The court’s ruling grants actual absolute immunity to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. That’s nearly 20,000 officers whose work sometimes involves detaining migrant children and flying drones over protests to help with “situational awareness.” Border patrol agents have more power than local police in many contexts, and they engage in the full range of ordinary law enforcement activity -- often far away from the border.

The court in Egbert v. Boule held that CBP officer Erik Egbert can’t be sued for allegedly throwing Robert Boule to the ground and injuring him while trying to arrest another man at Boule’s bed-and-breakfast. Egbert allegedly retaliated after Boule filed an excessive force complaint by asking the Internal Revenue Service and various other agencies to investigate him.

“Congress is better positioned to create remedies in the border-security context,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote. The 6-3 ruling split along ideological lines, with conservatives in the majority.

The court further narrowed a more restrictive standard it established just five years ago, holding that courts can now dismiss lawsuits against federal officials if there “is any rational reason (even one) to think that Congress is better suited to ‘weigh the costs and benefits’” of allowing the suit.

The ruling represents a grave threat to civil liberties: It sets a standard lenient and vague enough to be construed in many cases as blanket immunity for law enforcement officers at the FBI, DEA and ICE, for example.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote a concurring opinion that in fact urges making it impossible to sue federal officers, said candidly that “the Court’s real messages run deeper than its case-specific analysis” (Justice Clarence Thomas has also said that he would close court doors to lawsuits against federal officials altogether).

“If if the only question is whether a court is ‘better equipped’ than Congress to weigh the value of a new cause of action, surely the right answer will always be no,” Gorsuch said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted in the dissent that the court didn’t actually overrule the precedent that (very rarely) allows constitutional lawsuits against federal officials, although she added that it nonetheless strips countless people of their rights.

To be sure, Supreme Court conservatives have consistently rejected most lawsuits against federal officials for violations of Constitutional rights since the court held in a 1971 case called Bivens that citizens could bring those lawsuits.

Last year, a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge appointed by President Donald Trump described Bivens as a “relic.” The precedent basically means, "If you wear a federal badge, you can inflict excessive force on someone with little fear of liability,” Judge Don Willet wrote.

The conservative justices’ most recent ruling veers even further into dangerous territory.

The ruling gives border patrol agents near unfettered authority to search, seize and detain Americans, without any consequences if they overstep their authority or even kill someone. And it signals to lower courts that other federal officers should also be absolutely immune from suit.

There is no need for hypotheticals to conjure images of unrecognizable government agents targeting citizens for indiscriminate beatings and arbitrary arrests – and doing so under the color of law (there’s video).

That’s almost exactly what happened just two years ago, when the Trump administration deployed federal law enforcement officers in a violent crackdown on the mostly-peaceful 2020 protest movement against police brutality. Protesters in Portland, Oregon, reported that “uniformed personnel without name tags or agency badges snatched young people off the streets into unmarked vans before eventually releasing them,” Reuters reported in July 2020.

Indeed, CPB agents present an ominous example of the dangers of the court’s latest decision.

CPB representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Many CBP agents have broad authority to make warrantless arrests and exercise their authority up to 100 miles away from the border, as Sotomayor pointed out.

Reece Jones, chair of the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s geography and the environment department, told me the agency’s jurisdiction covers a designated “border zone” that includes well more than half of Americans. Jones is writing an upcoming book on “How the Border Patrol Became the Most Dangerous Police Force in the United States,” and has written several other books on immigration laws and racial exclusion.

Notably, CBP officers led the assault that ended the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. But U.S. Border Patrol also has a long history of misconduct and excessive force, and it was already exceedingly difficult to hold officers accountable prior to Wednesday's decision.

The advocacy group Washington Office on Latin America has documented more than 270 incidents of apparent Border Patrol misconduct since 2020.

Between 2010 and April 2022, the ACLU tracked 218 deaths from encounters with CBP, including cross-border shootings (the Supreme Court decided in 2020 that a CBP agent can’t be sued for fatally shooting a 15-year-old Mexican boy on Mexican soil).

In the last three years, deaths resulting from Border Patrol car chases jumped 11-fold, with 23 last year, the ACLU reported in June. One pursuit ended in the deaths of four local teenagers and three migrants, Reuters reported in April.

Civil and criminal remedies are highly improbable. No border agent has ever been successfully prosecuted for lethal or excessive use of force in the agency’s nearly 100-year history, according to the Southern Border Communities Coalition and a 2017 law review article by University of California Berkeley School of Law professor Roxana Altholz.

Serious discipline is rare too. In fact, earlier this year, the CBP disbanded an internal investigations team that immigrant and human rights advocates described as an agency unit for covering up misconduct, according to a May 9 New York Times report.

Despite all this, "a restless and newly constituted court" -- in Sotomayor's words -- saw it fit to further insulate federal officers from accountability.

Jones told me that the Department of Homeland Security has authority to reduce CBP’s arbitrary 100-mile scope of jurisdiction.

Still, “If Congress doesn’t take another look, what we'll have, increasingly, is a national police force with authority in large sections of the U.S., and which can’t be held accountable for violating the rights of immigrants or American citizens,” Jones said.

