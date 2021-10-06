U.S. Supreme Court justices ask why a Guantanamo detainee cannot testify

The U.S. Supreme Court building is pictured in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned why the U.S. government will not allow a suspected high-ranking al Qaeda figure held at the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to testify about his torture at the hands of the CIA.

Three of the nine justices pressed U.S. Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher on the subject as the court heard oral arguments in the government's bid to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in a criminal investigation in Poland examining the treatment of detainee Abu Zubaydah.

While the justices in general seemed skeptical that the lawyers for Zubaydah, a Palestinian man captured in 2002 in Pakistan and held by the United States since then without charges, could overcome the government's national security arguments, some appeared to see the option of Zubaydah testifying himself as an alternative.

"Why not make the witness available?" asked conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, referring to Zubaydah. "What is the government's objection to the witness testifying in his own treatment and not requiring any addition from the government of any kind?"

Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor seemed to agree, with Breyer questioning why Zubaydah remains at Guantanamo.

"I don't understand why he is still there," Breyer said.

"We want a clear answer," Sotomayor added.

Fletcher said he was not able to commit on whether Zubaydah could testify but could report back to the justices. Zubaydah's lawyers have said he is not permitted to testify under the conditions of his Guantanamo confinement.

The government is appealing a lower court ruling that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a U.S. law that lets federal courts enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.

Poland is believed to be the location of a CIA "black site" where the agency used harsh interrogation techniques against Zubaydah.

Zubaydah, now 50, has spent 15 years at Guantanamo. He lost an eye and underwent waterboarding - a form of simulated drowning widely considered torture - 83 times in a single month while held by the CIA, according to U.S. government documents.

He was "an associate and longtime terrorist ally of Osama bin Laden," the leader of the al Qaeda Islamist militant group killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011, a Justice Department filing said.

Zubaydah's lawyers want Mitchell and Jessen to testify and provide documents in the criminal investigation in Poland. The U.S. government has asserted what is known as the "state-secrets privilege" to prevent them from being questioned, saying it would jeopardize national security.

Zubaydah's lawyer David Klein said the fact that there was a "black site" in Poland is widely known and not a state secret. Mitchell and Jessen could testify about what they saw and heard without mentioning the location, according to Zubaydah's lawyers. The government disputes that assertion.

Klein said the evidence is needed to confirm that Zubaydah was tortured when he was in Poland.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that Mitchell and Jessen could be subpoenaed.

The U.S. government has disclosed that Zubaydah was held overseas and was interrogated using "enhanced interrogation techniques" but has not revealed the location of the sites. The European Court of Human Rights in 2015 determined that Zubaydah was held in Poland in 2002 and 2003.

A Supreme Court ruling is due by the end of June.

Details of CIA activities were confirmed in a 2014 U.S. Senate report that concluded that the interrogation techniques were more brutal than originally disclosed. The report found that the CIA misled the White House and public about its torture of detainees after al Qaeda's Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The report concluded that no terrorist attacks were foiled as a result of the interrogations.

Following the 2001 attacks, the United States detained without charges hundreds of suspected "enemy combatants" captured overseas. Zubaydah is one of 39 remaining Guantanamo detainees, according to the Pentagon.

In another case involving the state secrets privilege as applied to post-Sept. 11 conduct, the justices on Nov. 8 will hear the federal government's bid to block a civil rights lawsuit by three Muslim men from California who accused the FBI of illegally conducting surveillance on them.