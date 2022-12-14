U.S. Supreme Court makes jokes, ignores facts as LGBTQ rights hang in the balance















(Reuters) - The culture wars lurking just below the surface in the U.S. Supreme Court case about whether Christian business owners can rightfully refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings were on full display during oral arguments on Dec. 5.

Web designer Lorie Smith and the Alliance Defending Freedom initially petitioned the court to take up a question of religious rights, but the justices have reframed the issue as a free speech concern. As a formal matter, the legal question the justices agreed to consider is whether applying Colorado's public-accommodation law "to compel an artist to speak or stay silent” violates the artist's 1st Amendment rights.

That said, it's clear that the case is essentially a clash between conservative Christian beliefs and the rights of LGBTQ people – and, by implication, women, people with disabilities, and Black and other minority Americans.

The Alliance Defending Freedom told me it disagrees with my characterization of the impact of Smith's position should she prevail and that a ruling in her favor would help preserve free speech rights for all individuals.

Considering the court's makeup, the conservative majority will almost certainly rule in Smith’s favor. And they'll get there largely by relying on the justices’ unsupportable views that conservative Christians are widely persecuted, while ignoring the available evidence showing clearly that LGBTQ Americans face rising hostility and physical threats.

First, some background. In 2021, Justice Samuel Alito, in a speech to the Federalist Society, expressed in stark terms how most of the conservative justices apparently view the issues in Smith's case. Alito situated a near-identical 2018 case in the framework of America’s “culture wars” — and staked a clear position on the far right.

“Religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right,” Alito said.

“You can’t say that marriage is a union between one man and one woman,” Alito said. “Until very recently, that’s what the vast majority of Americans thought. Now it’s considered bigotry.”

The justice raised the same concern several times during oral arguments in Smith's case, reminding Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson that the court’s 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage also asserted that many who oppose it “reach that conclusion based on decent and honorable" beliefs.

Despite Alito's comments, a growing majority of Americans have favored same-sex marriage for about a decade, including a slight majority of Republicans in more recentpolls.

The Supreme Court press office didn't respond to requests for comment.

Justice Neil Gorsuch also raised the specter of discrimination against “conservative Christians” and others with “traditionalist views of marriage.” The law includes protections for those people too, at least “in theory,” Gorsuch said.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared to share the concern, raising a hypothetical about a gay rights group discriminating against straight couples during Pride Month, and about discrimination against Catholics who oppose gay marriage.

In reality, there are no examples of anti-religious discrimination in the case record, save for Smith’s extraordinary allegation that she is under persecution by Colorado's 14-year-old policy of protecting LGBTQ people's rights.

The law protects religious people “in practice,” Olson replied to Gorsuch. If it didn’t, “we would have heard about it over the past several years.”

Indeed, the conservatives' inability to provide on-point examples of discrimination against Christians was telling. The best the justices could offer was Gorsuch’s suggestion that Colorado’s anti-bias training programs are essentially a nefarious system of indoctrination — a “re-education program." (Anti-bias training has been routine among a range of employers for decades.)

Moreover, there is little reliable evidence that American Christians face widespread intolerance, although group members increasingly perceive their faith to be under siege, according to a 2021 paper on conservative Christian “persecution discourse” by Luke Herrington, a political scientist at Park University.

In addition, FBI data released on Monday shows crimes based on sexual orientation and race were more common than religion-bias crimes in 2021. The agency's data also shows that anti-Semitic and Islamophobic crimes have consistently been the dominant forms of anti-religious hostility.

Besides the unsupported statements about religious intolerance during oral arguments, the justices also rattled off a series of ill-conceived, unenlightening and off-color hypotheticals that served to trivialize the very real concerns of LGBTQ Americans who will bear the predictable impact of its ruling.

The most perplexing exchange came when Justice Alito flipped a hypothetical offered by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on its head, ostensibly to illustrate the potential benefits of a right to discriminate in certain contexts. Jackson had asked whether a photos-with-Santa business could blatantly exclude Black children because of their convictions about race and Christmas.

Alito then asked whether a “Black Santa” could refuse to take a picture with a child in a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

Olson’s terse response exposed the glaring flaws in the thought experiment.

“No, because Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics,” Olson said.

To put it differently, the law distinguishes these scenarios partly because the person "discriminated" against in Alito’s hypothetical can solve their lack-of-access problem with barely any hardship — by simply changing clothes — while those in Brown’s scenario, and potential LGBTQ customers of Smith’s business, are dealing with immutable personal characteristics that likely puts them out of luck.

Alito appeared to recognize the discussion had strayed into the absurd shortly afterward, when the race of the child in his scenario was flipped.“You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits, right," he quipped.

It was an attempt to bring the discussion back to reality. Indeed, in real life anti-LGBTQ sentiment and bigotry is common and rising.

In a forum that traditionally values decorum, the justices joked around and gave short shrift to the material interests of LGBTQ and other vulnerable people who look to the judiciary to protect their equal status as Americans.











