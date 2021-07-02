U.S. Supreme Court names latest lineup for coveted clerkships

A notice is seen on a lectern, which faces the bench and where lawyers stand to argue, in the courtroom of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst SEARCH "SCOTUS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

Companies Law firms Amid pressure campaign to step down, Breyer taps Yale, Stanford and Chicago grads

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday released its latest list of incoming law clerks, including four set to work with Justice Stephen Breyer, who has faced a pressure campaign to resign while Democrats control the White House and U.S. Senate.

Breyer hasn't made any public statement about his plans. The appointee of then-U.S. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, turns 83 next month.

The hiring of law clerks for a new Supreme Court term doesn't automatically mean a justice is committed to continue serving at the court.

Law clerks can be reassigned to other justices on any departure of a justice. Justices each work with four clerks.

The Supreme Court identified Breyer's clerks as Elizabeth Deutsch, Erika Hoglund, Diana Kim and Joel Wacks. Deutsch and Kim are Yale Law School graduates. Hoglund graduated from Stanford Law School, and Wacks is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School.

The four clerks either did not return messages seeking comment or could not be reached.

Wacks' associate biography page at the San Francisco, California-based litigation boutique Keker Van Nest & Peters said he earlier clerked for Breyer's brother, Charles, at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Wacks also clerked for Judge Margaret McKeown on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kim earlier clerked for Judge Guido Calabresi on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Deutsch clerked for Judge Nina Pillard on the D.C. Circuit. Hoglund was a clerk to Chief Judge Sidney Thomas on the 9th Circuit, according to reporting from legal-industry writer David Lat.

Chief Justice John Roberts Jr's four law clerks were identified as Samuel Adkission, Christina Gay, Maxwell Gottschall and Dennis Howe. Justice Clarence Thomas is set to work with clerks Christopher Goodnow, Steven Lindsay, Michael Proctor and Jose Valle. Justice Samuel Alito Jr. has hired Shelby Baird, Thomas Gaiser, Eric Palmer and Edward West Jr.

The four clerks set to join the chambers of Justice Sonia Sotomayor are Whitney Brown, Amit Jain, Katherine Munyan and Kelley Schiffman. Justice Elena Kagan's clerks were identified as Jennifer Fischell, Alexandra Lim, Christine Smith and Andrew Waks.

Justice Neil Gorsuch's clerks are Stephanie Barclay, Louis Capozzi, Mark Storslee and John Thompson. The Supreme Court said Justice Brett Kavanaugh had brought on Alexa Baltes, Athanasia Livas, Jennifer Pavelec and Sarah Welch. The four clerks for Justice Amy Coney Barrett are Libby Baird, Mike Heckmann, Max Schulman and Zachary Tyree.

An association of a clerk with any justice doesn't necessarily mean the two share identical legal philosophies. Clerks can command upwards of $400,000 as signing bonuses at major U.S. law firms after their stint ends at the court.

