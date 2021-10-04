Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs New Jersey police shooting 'qualified immunity' case

By
1 minute read
1/2

The United States Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a family's bid to revive a lawsuit against a New Jersey state trooper who fatally shot a mentally ill man who was pointing a gun at his own head in a case involving a legal defense that often protects officers from accusations of excessive force.

The court rejected an appeal led by the mother of Willie Gibbons of a lower court decision to grant New Jersey State Trooper Noah Bartelt qualified immunity after he twice shot Gibbons during a roadside encounter in 2011. Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the decision to deny the appeal.

In ruling for Bartelt in 2020, the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that even though Gibbons, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been pointing the gun at himself, he had been "within range to shoot" the officer.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
How Nationwide’s law department fosters a culture of diversity & inclusion
Industry Insight
In-House Counsel Q&A with Marc Shelley of Anheuser-Busch InBev
Industry Insight
Leadership tactics that law firms can use to win the talent wars
Industry Insight
Carlyle Group CEO Kewsong Lee discusses the ongoing evolution of private-equity markets