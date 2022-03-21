U.S. Supreme Court rejects Epic Systems' bid to restore $280 mln jury award

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge by medical-software maker Epic Systems Corp to an appeals court's decision to slash a $280 million punitive damages award it secured against Tata Consultancy Services for stealing trade secrets.

Epic had challenged the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to cut the award at least in half after it found that the punitive damages were unconstitutionally high.

Epic's original $940 million award from a Wisconsin federal jury was one of the largest trade-secrets verdicts in U.S. history, and included $700 million in punitive damages.

Verona, Wisconsin-based Epic first sued India-based IT company Tata in Wisconsin federal court in 2014. Epic said that Tata employees gained access to its systems and stole thousands of files while consulting for Kaiser Permanente, which licensed Epic's medical-records software.

Epic accused Tata of using its trade secrets to develop a competing healthcare software provider, Med Mantra.

U.S. District Judge William Conley reduced the blockbuster jury award in 2017, cutting Epic's compensatory damages to $140 million, and punitive damages to $280 million based on a Wisconsin law that allows punitive damages of up to double compensatory damages.

A three-judge 7th Circuit panel capped the punitive damages award at $140 million, finding the doubled award violated the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment in part because Tata's conduct was not "reprehensible to an extreme degree."

Epic's petition for Supreme Court review last year said the appeals court was wrong to rule against the jury and the Wisconsin legislature, and that awards like the one in its case had been allowed for "hundreds of years."

Tata and the U.S. government had both urged the high court to reject Epic's petition.

Tata's attorney Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin said the court's action spoke for itself.

A Tata spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, and a spokesperson for Epic declined to comment.

The case is Epic Systems Corp v. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1426.

For Epic: Michael Brody of Jenner & Block

For Tata: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin

