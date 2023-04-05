At U.S. Supreme Court, 'serial' clerks are more the norm, study finds

Summary

(Reuters) - The path to a coveted U.S. Supreme Court clerkship has gotten longer over the past two decades, new research has found.

Among the 36 clerks hired by active judges for the upcoming October 2023 term, more than 80% have two or even three previous clerkships under their belt, according to an analysis by University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller. Only seven of them are coming in with a single federal court of appeals clerkship on their resumes.

By contrast, 2003’s cohort of 35 Supreme Court clerks included only two with multiple clerkships prior to arriving at the high court, Muller found. Ten years later, in 2013, a quarter of high court clerks showed with more than one previous clerkship.

That means on average high court clerks are spending an extra year or more in appellate court clerkships compared with 20 years ago. It's a trend that Muller said may have negative consequences for law graduates even if judges benefit, given that only about .1% of each year's graduating class make it to the Supreme Court cut.

And spending multiple years after graduating from law school in court clerkships may prove a liability for those who move into large law firms, Muller said. Those firms expect associates to be “up or out” after about six or seven years out of law school, meaning serial clerks have less times to gain private practice experience and advance through their firms.

“It might be beneficial for federal judges and students to contemplate tangible costs of serial clerkships,” Muller said.

Supreme Court clerkships are competitive posts that open doors to the most prestigious and highly paid positions within the legal industry. Clerks can command signing bonuses worth $400,000 at major U.S. law firms after their stint ends at the high court.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Gregg Costa, who served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from 2014 to 2022, lamented the rise of multiple clerkships in a 2018 article in a Duke Law School-published scholarly journal focused on the judiciary, saying they reduce the number of opportunities for young lawyers to clerk and hinder efforts to hire more diverse clerks.

In an interview Wednesday, Costa said the Supreme Court functioned perfectly fine for decades when justices hired people with only one previous clerkship.

"The problem now is it has created the perception that you need [multiple clerkships] to get a Supreme Court clerkship," he said. "It has a snowball effect."

