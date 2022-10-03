U.S. Supreme Court takes up challenge to federal oversight of state militias

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider the state of Ohio's claims that a U.S. agency that oversees labor issues in the federal workforce cannot force the Ohio National Guard and other state militias to bargain with unions.

The justices agreed to review a 2021 ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) has the power to hear disputes between the National Guard and unions because its workers are considered federal employees.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says the National Guard's administrative and technical workers, known as technicians, serve both federal and state functions, placing them out of the FLRA's reach.

The 6th Circuit had upheld a ruling by the FLRA that said the Ohio National Guard violated federal labor law in 2016 by abruptly ending its 45-year bargaining relationship with the American Federation of Government Employees union.

The two other federal appeals to consider the issue — the 5th and D.C. Circuits — have ruled the same way.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, said in a statement that the National Guard is not a federal agency, so the FLRA cannot regulate it.

“I have consistently gone to court to combat federal overreach, and this case is more of the same,” Yost said.

The FLRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the AFGE.

Federal law treats employees of state National Guards, which are state agencies, as civilian federal employees, while recognizing the dual federal and state nature of their jobs.

In its May petition, Ohio told the Supreme Court that state officials are responsible for training and supervising National Guard technicians, and a federal agency cannot regulate their conduct under federal labor law. And if the law does give the FLRA that power, it violates the U.S. Constitution, the state said.

Ohio is backed by 11 Republican-led states including Mississippi and Texas, which filed a brief in June asking the Supreme Court to take the case.

The case is Ohio Adjutant General's Department v. Federal Labor Relations Authority, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1454.

