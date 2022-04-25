U.S. Supreme Court to weigh states' jurisdiction over out-of-state companies

Summary

April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over whether states can require corporations to consent to the jurisdiction of their courts in order to do business in the state, which could expose companies to lawsuits, including consumer product liability claims, in a broader range of courts around the country.

The court on Monday granted a petition for review by Virginia resident Robert Mallory, who is seeking to revive a lawsuit against his former employer, Virginia-based Norfolk Southern Railway Co, claiming he developed colon cancer because of asbestos exposure on the job.

"We are pleased the court has granted review," said Ashley Keller of Keller Postman, a lawyer for Mallory.

A lawyer for Norfolk Southern had no immediate comment.

Mallory sued Norfolk Southern in Philadelphia's Court of Common Pleas in 2017, saying he was exposed to asbestos while working for the company from 1998 to 2005, mainly in Ohio and Virginia.

The company moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction over a dispute between a Virginia resident and a Virginia company with no direct connection to Pennsylvania. Mallory said the court had jurisdiction under a Pennsylvania statute that required companies to consent to the jurisdiction of the state's courts if they do business in the state.

The trial court dismissed the case and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's holdings in Daimler AG v. Bauman, in 2014, and Goodyear Dunlop Tires Operations, in 2011.

Those rulings held that corporations are subject to personal jurisdiction where they are clearly "at home." The Pennsylvania court held that the state's law violated out-of-state companies' constitutional right to due process by allowing anyone to bring any lawsuit against them in a state where they were not at home.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Mallory said review was needed to resolve a growing split between state supreme courts on whether statutes like Pennsylvania's are constitutional. In addition to the Pennsylvania ruling, New Mexico's Supreme Court last year struck down a similar law, while Georgia's upheld one in that state.

Norfolk Southern countered that the issue was already settled and did not warrant further review. It said reviving Pennsylvania's law would allow plaintiffs to sue companies wherever they thought they were most likely to win, regardless of whether the dispute had any connection to the venue.

The case is Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1168.

For Mallory: Ashley Keller of Keller Postman

For Norfolk Southern: Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin

