U.S. Supreme Court welcomes new crop of clerks in fraught year

(Reuters) - Graduates of the law schools at Yale, Harvard and Stanford universities dominate the incoming class of U.S. Supreme Court clerks, keeping with tradition.

The high court on Wednesday confirmed its list of the new law clerks who will serve in its upcoming October term — the first group to join the court since the May leak of its draft opinion overturning a constitutional right to abortion.

The final decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, issued in June, has divided the country and led to long-running protests at the homes of the court's conservative justices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The source of the leak, which Chief Justice John Roberts called a "betrayal of the confidences of the court," is still publicly unknown. Suspicion has fallen partly on the court's clerks due to their access to draft opinions.

The amount of attention on the court and its clerks may be unusual this year, but the newest group comes with familiar Ivy League pedigrees.

Yale Law School has the most alumni clerks beginning clerkships on Oct. 1, at 12. Harvard is next with eight clerks, followed by Stanford with seven, according to a Reuters analysis.

Among the 38 total new clerks, all but four graduated from schools in the so-called T-14, those ranked in the top 14 by U.S. News & World Report. The Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, ranked No. 30, has two alumni headed to the high court.

Clerks can command signing bonuses worth $400,000 at major U.S. law firms after their stint ends at the court.

Many go onto prestigious careers as private lawyers or judges. A January analysis of retired justice Stephen Breyer’s 120-plus clerks found that about a third of them pursued careers in large law firms, some leading nationwide appellate practices.

One of Breyer's clerks, Ketanji Brown Jackson, replaced him on the high court on June 30. Jackson’s first four clerks are two men and two women, one of whom has advocated for the judiciary to do more to prevent sexual harassment.

Among next term’s other new clerks is Giuliana Cipollone, a 2021 graduate of Stanford Law School and the daughter of former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, a connection first reported in March by legal blogger David Lat.

Read more:

Jackson's first Supreme Court clerks include judiciary workplace reform advocate

U.S. Supreme Court launches probe into leak of draft abortion opinion

Where Breyer's clerks are now, from animal rescue to Meta and (lots of) law firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.