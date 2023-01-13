U.S. Supreme Court will take up key issue for some deportation cases

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it would decide whether a federal law allowing the government to deport immigrants convicted of obstruction of justice applies broadly to crimes that do not involve impeding open, ongoing investigations or court cases.

The justices agreed to take up the issue in two cases involving lawful permanent U.S. residents who were ordered to be deported after they were convicted of witness tampering and being an accessory after the fact.

The court, however, declined to take up a broader question presented in the cases of whether the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals' (BIA) decisions in deportation cases should be entitled to a high degree of deference from courts.

The U.S. Department of Justice and lawyers for the immigrants involved in the cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Federal immigration law allows the government to deport lawful permanent residents and other immigrants who are convicted of various crimes, including offenses "relating to obstruction of justice."

Since many criminal prosecutions involve state laws, the BIA and courts are often asked to decide whether specific state criminal laws fit into the categories of deportable offenses laid out in federal law.

In Friday's cases, two federal appeals courts split over whether crimes must involve open, pending proceedings in order to qualify as offenses related to obstruction of justice.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021 said they did not and agreed with the BIA that Jean Francois Pugin, a native of Mauritania who pleaded guilty in Virginia to being an accessory after the fact to a felony, had obstructed justice.

But last August, the 9th Circuit came to a different conclusion in the case of Fernando Cordero-Garcia, a native of Mexico who was convicted in California of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

The 9th Circuit said that because that California crime did not require a connection to an ongoing proceeding to secure a conviction, it was not comparable to the federal law of obstruction of justice.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it was limiting its review of the cases to the question of whether a state criminal law must require a connection to an open investigation or court case to qualify as an offense related to obstruction of justice.

The cases are Pugin v. Garland and Garland v. Cordero-Garcia, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos. 22-23 and 22-331.

