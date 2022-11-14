U.S. Supreme Court won't decide if COVID justified abrupt layoffs

Summary

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the COVID-19 pandemic was a "natural disaster" exempting businesses from a federal law requiring that workers be given advanced notice of mass layoffs.

The justices rejected drilling company U.S. Well Services Inc's petition for review of a U.S. appeals court's ruling that said the layoff law was meant to apply to unpredictable geological and meteorological events such as earthquakes and floods, and not to pandemics.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires companies with 100 or more employees to give 60 days notice of mass layoffs, but exempts workforce reductions caused by natural disasters or unforeseen business circumstances.

Business groups have urged courts to find that the natural disaster exemption extends to the pandemic because employers had no choice but to lay off workers when state and local governments forced businesses to close.

Lawyers for U.S. Well Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers for three former employees of the company who had sued over pandemic-related layoffs.

The plaintiffs in a 2020 lawsuit in federal court in Houston, Texas said U.S. Well Services laid off most of its workforce in March of that year, during the early days of the pandemic, without any notice.

A federal judge in Houston had denied the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment, saying COVID-19 qualified as a natural disaster because it was not caused by humans and had infected millions of people.

But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June said the WARN Act exemption, which includes as examples of qualifying disasters "a flood, earthquake, or the drought currently ravaging the farmlands of the United States," was not meant to apply so broadly.

The court said Congress could have included terms such as "disease, pandemic or virus" in the WARN Act, and their absence suggested they were deliberately excluded.

The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit was considering the same issue in a case involving pandemic-related layoffs by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but the company earlier this year settled the case for $175,000.

Enterprise had appealed a Florida federal judge's ruling that said it was the economic impact of the pandemic, and not COVID-19 itself, that drove the company to lay off nearly 1,000 workers based at Florida airports in 2020.

The case is U.S. Well Services Inc v. Easom, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-333.

For U.S. Well Services: David Korn of Phelps Dunbar

For the plaintiffs: Gabriel Assaad of McDonald Worley

