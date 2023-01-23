U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch in dissent calls $2.17 mln tax penalty excessive

Summary Justice Neil Gorsuch says case would have been 'worth our time'

(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday questioned whether a $2.17 million tax penalty assessed on a Massachusetts woman for not reporting a Swiss bank account was unconstitutionally excessive, saying the high court should have heard her appeal.

The conservative justice laid out those concerns as he dissented from the court's decision not to hear Monica Toth's appeal of a lower-court decision upholding the penalty, saying the case "would have been well worth our time."

According to her lawyers, Toth's father had fled Germany for Argentina in the 1930s after he was assaulted for being Jewish. He became a successful businessman and before his death in 1999 gave Toth millions of dollars in a Swiss bank account.

Gorsuch, in his three-page dissent, noted that Toth's father had himself always maintained a reserve of funds in a Swiss bank account, "perhaps owing to his early formative experiences," and encouraged his daughter to keep money there "just in case."

Toth, a Massachusetts resident now in her 80s, kept the account, yet failed until 2010 to report it to the U.S. government as required by the Bank Secrecy Act.

The IRS in 2012 assessed a $2.17 million civil penalty, saying her failure in 2007 to report the account on a so-called FBAR form was wilful. After she did not pay, the government won a judgment against her for the $2.17 million plus nearly $1 million for late fees and interest.

On appeal, Toth's lawyers argued the penalty violated the U.S. Constitution's 8th Amendment, which bars the government from imposing excessive fines on criminal defendants.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the 8th Amendment's protections did not apply in Toth's case because the IRS's civil penalty was “not tied to any criminal sanction” and served a “remedial” purpose.

Gorsuch said the 1st Circuit's ruling was "difficult to reconcile with our precedents" and called the protection against excessive fines a fundamental right.

"And all that would mean little if the government could evade constitutional scrutiny under the Clause’s terms by the simple expedient of fixing a “civil” label on the fines it imposes and declining to pursue any related “criminal” case.

Samuel Gedge, a lawyer for Toth at the libertarian public interest law firm Institute for Justice, said he hoped the 1st Circuit heeds Gorsuch's dissent and corrects its misreading of the 8th Amendment in the future.

“Monica’s experience shows that civil penalties can have devastating consequences for real people,” he said in a statement.

The case is Toth v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-177.

For Toth: Sam Gedge of Institute for Justice

For the United States: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar











