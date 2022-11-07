U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch says justices should require 12-person juries

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a chance to decide whether the U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to trials before juries with no less than 12 members, even as two conservative justices signaled interest in the question.

The justices' declined to hear an appeal by an Arizona man, Ramin Khorrami, who was convicted of fraud and theft by a jury of eight people. His state is one of just six that allow six- or eight-person juries to hear felony cases.

Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh said they would have considered the case, with Gorsuch saying the justices should have taken the opportunity to overturn a 1970 ruling that allowed for juries with as few as six people.

Kavanaugh did not write on why he would taken up the case.

The states that allow for the practice are Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Utah.

Arizona argued Khorrami's arguments were foreclosed by Williams v. Florida, a 1970 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution's 6th Amendment does not require a jury to have 12 members.

But Gorsuch in a dissenting opinion said that the 52-year-old precedent "remains wrong today."

"For almost all of this Nation's history and centuries before that, the right to trial by jury for serious criminal offenses meant the right to a trial before 12 members of the community," Gorsuch wrote.

Seth Waxman, a lawyer for Khorrami at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, did not respond to a request for comment.

Khorrami's lawyers argued the 6th Amendment's guarantee of a right to jury meant a 12-person one, saying juries were assumed to have that many people when the amendment was ratified in 1791.

His appeal had relied on the Supreme Court's 2020 decision holding that the 6th Amendment requires unanimous verdicts in cases involving serious crimes. Only two states, Louisiana and Oregon, had allowed for non-unanimous juries.

An eight-person jury in 2019 convicted Khorrami on fraud and theft charges stemming from his relationship with a married woman and alleged demands for thousands of dollars he made to her in 2013 to avoid revealing their affair to her husband.

Prosecutors said the woman paid him $34,000 before realizing he never intended to keep his promise and remain silent, prosecutors said. She told her husband, who then reported Khorrami to the police.

An Arizona appeals court upheld his conviction in 2021, and the Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear the case in February.

The case is Khorrami v. Arizona, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1553.

For Khorrami: Seth Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For Arizona: Linley Wilson of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

