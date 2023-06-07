US Supreme Court's ruling in strike case puts unions on defense















June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court delivered another blow to American workers and the labor movement on Thursday, even though the court did less to erode employment rights than had been widely expected.

The June 1 ruling came in a case backed by conservative and business lobbying groups that aimed to seriously curtail workers’ longstanding right to strike, and to pare back the National Labor Relations Board’s original jurisdiction over labor relations and certain workplace disputes.

The 8-1 decision largely preserves the existing legal framework in those areas, contrary to prior expectations.

Still, the ruling makes it easier for businesses to sue unions and recover damages for economic harm related to work stoppages, and it creates some uncertainty about when and how workers can engage in a legal strike, depending on the nature of their employer’s business.

The dispute involved a strike by about 45 members of Teamsters Local 147, a union of truck drivers for Glacier Northwest Inc. The Washington state company also does business as CalPortland, and is one of the largest producers of cement and building materials in the country.

The August 2017 work stoppage started while some of the company’s mixing trucks were filled with concrete, and CalPortland ultimately took a loss when the product hardened and became unusable.

The union filed a labor board charge against Glacier afterward, alleging management retaliated by disciplining certain workers after their strike.

Glacier then filed its own complaint in state court, arguing that the drivers conspired to destroy its property by showing up to work and then walking off after cement was mixed, knowing it could harden and become useless.

The union argued based on precedent that the dispute should be heard by the NLRB in the first place, rather than a state court, adding that the law doesn’t require unions to inform employers about the timing of a work stoppage.

Congress created the NLRB in 1935, as an expert forum with primary responsibility for interpreting laws governing the relationship – and the natural power imbalance – between workers and employers.

The federal labor laws have long been interpreted to protect a broad right to strike, including recognizing that economic harm to employers is part-and-parcel of a work stoppage. The statute therefore protects workers from liability for losses “incidental to” a strike.

However, workers aren’t shielded unless they take “reasonable precautions” to protect employers’ property from “foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent danger due to the sudden cessation of work.”

A 1959 Supreme Court ruling established that courts must defer to the board's initial judgment if it’s even arguable that the legal dispute arises from a strike or other legally-protected worker actions.

The lawsuit was essentially an attempt to overturn that precedent. The court didn’t go quite that far (although some conservative justices invited the opportunity to do so in a future case).

Still, the ruling means that employers that suffer some kind of economic loss related to a strike can potentially bypass the NLRB and funnel the dispute into the courts – which are much more business-friendly. Glacier's case turned on its allegations about the timing of the strike, the nature of its "perishable" product, and that the striking workers "prompted the creation" of the cement, as the court put it. That means other businesses that produce perishable goods could potentially take a union or organizing dispute to court if they suffered losses because workers initiated a strike shortly after making the spoilable product.

Moreover, the court's analysis stretched the principle that a plaintiff's allegations should be given the benefit of the doubt ahead of discovery and trial, granting an overly-generous interpretation to the employer’s framing of the dispute in order to reach its result — allowing what amounts to a counter-suit against the union.

Representatives for CalPortland didn’t respond to requests for comment. The union’s attorney in the case, Darin Dalmat of Barnard Iglitzin and Lavvitt LLP, told me he was “pretty relieved” that the ruling stopped short of explicitly overturning existing precedents in this area.

“We’re pleased the court reaffirmed that strikers don’t have to give notice of the timing of a strike, outside of the healthcare industry,” Dalmat said, adding that the decision also turned on facts specific to CalPortland’s concrete supplying business.

The company's tort suit will now go back to the Washington Supreme Court, which had initially deferred to the NLRB.

The Supreme Court's opinion held that Glacier alleged a pure tort case for property destruction – that the conduct described in its complaint was not even “arguably” part of a legal strike, and could thus be challenged in court, in other words.

“Accepting the complaint’s allegations as true, the Union did not take reasonable precautions," and instead took affirmative steps to endanger Glacier's property, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote, highlighting claims that hardened concrete could damage the trucks, and that some concrete went to waste.

But the union and dissenting Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued convincingly that Glacier didn’t have a court case from the get-go, even taking its complaint at face-value.

As an initial matter, the fact that the NLRB general counsel has actually filed a pending board complaint based on the union's charge against Glacier essentially proved that the union’s conduct was protected, Jackson said. Put differently, it’s at least “arguable” that the dispute is a board case because the top prosecutor for the expert agency that has assessed these matters since 1935 – and the only adjudicative body that has actually investigated and heard testimony from witnesses – is in fact arguing that the driver’s actions were protected.

Also, "Glacier's own submissions in Washington state court suggest that the union instructed the drivers to return their trucks" and leave mixing-drums running so concrete wouldn’t harden immediately, Jackson said.

The company's complaint also arguably showed that it was equipped to deal with the alleged "emergency" — as the union has maintained — because it acknowledged that Glacier’s trucks were not damaged by hardening cement.

Indeed, the NLRB complaint alleges that it is feasible to “continue extending the life of concrete in the drum beyond two hours,” and that Glacier’s facilities dispose of unused concrete “daily.”

The court’s ruling might have stopped well short of hobbling workers’ right to strike. Yet its analysis, and the clear pronouncements by some conservative justices, make clear that workers’ rights and organized labor remain under assault at the high court.











