U.S. Tax Court rules Mylan generic patent litigation costs deductible

(Reuters) - Mylan Inc doesn't owe the U.S. Internal Revenue Service all of the $50 million the IRS said it owed in deficiencies from claimed deductions of expenses related to defending patent infringement suits stemming from generic drug applications, the U.S. Tax Court has ruled.

The litigation wasn't related to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval process for generic drugs, and the costs were deductible as ordinary business expenses, U.S. Tax Court Judge Patrick Urda said Tuesday.

Lauren Kashtan, a spokeswoman for Mylan's successor Viatris Inc, said the company was pleased with the decision.

The IRS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mylan, a generic drugmaker, claimed deductions on its 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax returns for legal expenses for patent infringement cases related to its abbreviated new drug applications for generic versions of brand-name drugs. Filing an ANDA opens the filer to infringement claims from the drug's patent owner under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

The IRS determined that the expenses weren't deductible because money spent to acquire a property right is a non-deductible capital expenditure. It found that Mylan owed more than $50 million in additional taxes for the three years.

Mylan challenged the determination at the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C., in 2016, and argued the litigation expenses weren't related to acquiring property because the litigation wasn't part of the FDA's generic-drug approval process.

Urda agreed, and found Mylan's litigation costs were deductible.

"A patent on a brand name drug presents no impediment to FDA approval of a generic version unless the patent holder decides to take advantage of the mechanism Congress provided," Urda said. "We cannot conclude that such litigation – controlled by and primarily benefiting patent holders – is a step in the FDA approval process."

The FDA doesn't analyze patent issues during its review, and winning a Hatch-Waxman patent case doesn't ensure FDA approval because a generic can still be rejected for failing to meet safety and bioequivalence standards, Urda said.

In addition, Urda said that a district court's inquiry in Hatch-Waxman litigation "is the same as it is in any other infringement suit," except the allegedly infringing drug hasn't yet been marketed. The primary relief in a Hatch-Waxman suit – barring the infringing product from the market – is also the same as in a normal infringement case, Urda said.

Urda held that Mylan was still liable for tax deficiencies based on legal expenses related to preparing the notice letters it was required to send to patent owners as part of the FDA approval process.

The case is Mylan Inc v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, U.S. Tax Court, No. 26976-16.

For Mylan: William Nelson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius