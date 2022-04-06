Utah State Bar dodges lawsuit targeting mandatory bar dues

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Summary Related documents Utah lawyer claimed mandatory bar membership and dues violate civil rights

Similar lawsuits have recently made their way through courts in Oklahoma and Texas

(Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell has dismissed civil rights claims brought against the Utah State Bar by an attorney who claimed mandatory membership and bar dues infringed her 1st and 14th Amendment rights.

The Utah federal court's Monday decision came as the U.S. Supreme Court this week declined to hear other cases from Oklahoma and Texas that similarly challenged mandatory bar dues on the basis of free speech.

A 30-year precedent on the matter was set in the 1990 Supreme Court case Keller v. State Bar of California, which upheld mandatory bar membership, saying that states have a compelling interest in regulating the legal profession.

In her April 2021 complaint, Orem, Utah attorney Amy Pomeroy said the state bar uses dues to “subsidize political and ideological speech,” in part through the content found in the Utah Bar Journal. She said this violates member lawyers' rights to free speech and association.

She also said that she should not have to be a member of the state bar nor forced to pay dues because the organization lobbies for law changes with which not all members may agree.

Pomeroy said in the complaint that the bar lacks safeguards which would ensure that dues are not used for purposes other than the mission of regulating the legal profession.

Neither Pomeroy, her lawyers, nor lawyers for the Utah State Bar immediately returned requests for comment.

Campbell said in her decision Monday that the bar has 11th Amendment immunity from the lawsuit, as an "arm of the state." The amendment prevents federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states.

Campbell declined to dismiss some of Pomeroy's claims against other named defendants who are members of the bar’s leadership team.

The case is Pomeroy v. Utah State Bar, U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, No. 2:21-CV-00219

For Pomeroy: Jacob Huebert of Liberty Justice Center; and Ethan Blevins of Pacific Legal Foundation

For the Utah State Bar: Dick Baldwin and Troy Booher of Zimmerman Booher

