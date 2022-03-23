'Varsity Blues' college scandal trial judge tests positive for COVID-19

Jovan Vavic, a former water polo coach at the University of Southern California, arrives at the federal courthouse for the trial for his role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The second trial to result from the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal was interrupted on Wednesday after the Boston federal judge overseeing the case tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors were in the midst of their third week of presenting testimony and evidence against former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic when U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani tested positive.

Testimony on Wednesday was called off following a closed-door virtual hearing. The judge delayed further proceedings until Monday, said Stephen Larson, a lawyer for Vavic at Larson LLP.

The courthouse is one of a number nationally that this month made wearing masks optional following revised guidance the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last month amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

While people entering the Boston courthouse no longer need to wear masks, Talwani had been requiring the public to be masked when attending Vavic's trial. Masks were optional for jurors, attorneys and Talwani herself, who has not been wearing one.

Court officials would not confirm Talwani's test result.

According to a docket entry summing up Wednesday's hearing, the jury was "advised" and CDC protocols were enacted.

Vavic is among 57 people who have been charged since 2019 following an investigation, dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," into a vast scheme in which executives and celebrities illicitly secured spots for their children at prestigious universities.

Prosecutors allege that in exchange for money, Vavic for years misled USC admissions officials into believing that unqualified high school students belonged on his championship water polo team, regardless of their abilities.

Prosecutors say the money came from William "Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant who made payments to a USC account that funded Vavic's team and paid nearly $120,000 to cover his own children's private school tuition.

Singer, the operation's mastermind, pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating the admission of students through cheating on college entrance exams and by bribing university coaches to help his clients' children gain entrance as fake athletic recruits.

Vavic denies wrongdoing. In his opening statement, Larson argued that Vavic, 60, never sought bribes but instead was trying to recruit legitimate water polo players whose families could donate to USC.

