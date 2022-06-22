Venable partner Schwalb appears poised to win D.C. attorney general race

Summary

Summary Law firms Brian Schwalb won Democratic primary for D.C. attorney general

Schwalb ran against two others, including ex-Perkins Coie partner Bruce Spiva

(Reuters) - Brian Schwalb, a partner and office leader at large law firm Venable, has prevailed over two rivals, including former Perkins Coie partner Bruce Spiva, in the Democratic primary race for Washington, D.C., attorney general.

Schwalb received about 45% of the vote, according to D.C. Board of Elections results updated late Tuesday. Spiva, who left his role as Perkins Coie's Washington office leader at the end of January to campaign, won about 36%. Local lawyer Ryan Jones had about 18% of the vote.

The win in heavily Democratic Washington sets up Schwalb to replace current attorney general Karl Racine. There are no Republican candidates registered to run for the post, according to the D.C. Board of Elections website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Racine, who did not seek a third term, also previously worked at Washington-founded Venable.

Schwalb and a Venable spokesperson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday, and Schwalb's attorney bio remained posted on Venable's website.

"Thank you DC!," Schwalb wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "This is a victory for the people of Washington. Now, we will step forward to do the work that needs to be done. Because people are counting on us."

Schwalb, a trial lawyer, joined Venable in 2005 from his own small litigation firm, Schwalb, Donnenfeld & Schwalb.

He was named partner-in-charge of Venable's Washington office in 2016, and earlier served as the firm's vice chairman. He previously worked in the U.S. Department of Justice's tax division.

Read more:

Venable's D.C. leader joins race for attorney general

DC attorney general candidate Spiva leaves Perkins Coie for campaign trail

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.