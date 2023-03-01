VP Harris breaks tie for 2nd time to confirm Biden judicial pick

Summary

(Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for the second time in a week cast a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate to confirm one of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, allowing Margaret Guzman to become the first Hispanic federal judge in Massachusetts.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 49-48 in favor of Guzman, a state court judge in Worcester and former public defender, giving the White House its 109th confirmed judicial nominee of Biden's tenure.

Her nomination was backed by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who in a statement called the vote "historic" and praised Guzman's "exceptional understanding of our entire justice system."

The vote came a day after Harris similarly broke a 48-48 deadlock on Tuesday on Oakland civil rights attorney Araceli Martínez-Olguín being confirmed to serve as a federal judge in the Northern District of California.

The vote in favor of Martínez-Olguín, the deputy director at the National Immigration Law Center, marked the first time in Biden's presidency that Harris had helped overcome Republican opposition on a judicial confirmation vote.

Judge Margaret Guzman. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court

Harris in November 2021 was previously called in to break a tie on a procedural vote to discharge Jennifer Sung's nomination to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which deadlocked on her.

Sung was confirmed without Harris on a 50–49 vote a month later, at a time when the Senate was evenly divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats today have a 51-49 majority in the Senate. But three Democratic senators were absent on Wednesday including Pennsylvania's John Fetterman, who checked into a hospital earlier this month for treatment for clinical depression.

The other two were Senators Dianne Feinstein of California and Jeff Merkley of Oregon. On the Republican side, Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho was not present for Wednesday's vote, leading to a 48-48 split in the chamber.

During former Republican President Donald Trump's tenure, Vice President Mike Pence only once helped break a tie on a judicial nominee's confirmation, the first time a vice president had ever had to do so, said John Collins, a law professor at George Washington University and expert on the judicial nomination process.

In that instance, Pence in December 2018 cast the tie-breaking vote for Jonathan Kobes to join the 8th U.S. Court of Appeals despite the American Bar Association rating Trump's nominee as "not qualified."

