VW fights 'draconian' SEC sanction bid in emissions case

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has asked a U.S. judge to reject what the German automaker called a "draconian" bid from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to punish the company for an employee who allegedly refuses to be questioned as part of the agency's VW emissions cheating scandal case.

VW said in a filing on Friday in San Francisco federal court that the company had "repeatedly" asked employee Thorsten Duesterdiek to sit for a deposition in the litigation or sign a sworn declaration. VW said German law bars the company from taking any adverse action over his alleged refusal to testify.

The SEC in 2019 accused VW and former chief executive Martin Winterkorn of defrauding U.S. bondholders over the automaker's emissions scandal. The defendants are contesting liability.

"VWAG cannot do anything more than it has already done to address Mr. Duesterdiek's refusal to testify," VW's lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell told the court. VW argued, "There are no grounds to punish VWAG at all."

An SEC representative on Monday declined to comment, and a VW spokesperson referred Reuters to the company's court filings.

VW has admitted that its engineers installed software designed to "defeat" U.S. emission tests, a scandal that has cost the car maker tens of billions of dollars in vehicle refits, buy backs, fines and legal costs so far.

In its sanction filing, the SEC called Duesterdiek "likely the most important witness in this case" and said he "had cradle-to-grave involvement in VW's long-running defeat device fraud." The SEC said Duesterdiek was a "managing agent" and from 2012 to 2016 led a diesel engine department at VW.

Crowell & Moring lawyer Philip Inglima, an attorney for Duesterdiek, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC has asked U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to tell jurors that VW failed to produce the employee as a witness after being ordered to do so. The agency said the court could also instruct jurors to consider that Duesterdiek's testimony is missing because it would have been "harmful" to VW.

VW's filing argued that "the SEC wants the court to essentially deem the SEC the winner in the liability phase of this case" based on the refusal of a single employee to testify.

No trial date has been set.

The case is SEC v. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:19-cv-01391-CRB.

For the SEC: Daniel Hayes, Eric Phillips, Kevin Wisniewski

For VW: Robert Giuffra Jr, Sharon Nelles, Suhana Han and others of Sullivan & Cromwell

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











