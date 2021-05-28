Week Ahead in Health: May 3, 2021

Law firms Latham Watkins See all

Davis Polk Wardwell See all

Gibson Dunn Crutcher See all

Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell See all

Steptoe Johnson See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, May 3

9 a.m. - An in-person bench trial is scheduled to begin before U.S. District Judge David Faber in Charleston, West Virginia in a lawsuit by the city of Huntington and its county, seeking to hold "Big Three" drug distributors Cardinal Health Inc, McKesson Corp and AmerisourceBergen liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in the state. Huntington and Cabell County argue that opioids have created a public nuisance that the distributors are responsible for abating, while the distributors have said they cannot be liable for prescriptions written by doctors. The case has been chosen as a bellwether in nationwide litigation brought by local governments over opioids.

The case is City of Huntington, West Virginia et al v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia, No. 3:17-cv-01362.

For plaintiffs: Anne Kearse of Motley Rice, Paul Farrell of Farrell Law and Anthony Majestro of Powell & Majestro.

For Cardinal: F. Lane Heard of Williams & Connolly.

For McKesson: Timothy Hester of Covington & Burling.

For AmerisourceBergen: Robert Nicholas of Reed Smith.

9 a.m. - The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts will hear Philip Morris USA Inc's appeal of a $21 million jury verdict awarded to the widow of a man who died of lung cancer after years of smoking. The cigarette maker argues that the trial was marred by legal errors, including an instruction inviting the jury to hold the company liable for misleading consumers even though the plaintiff, Pamela Laramie, had waived fraud claims and asserted only negligence and design defect claims.

The case is Laramie v. Philip Morris USA Inc, Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, No. SJC-13070.

For Laramie: Thomas Murphy of Law Offices of Thomas R. Murphy.

For Philip Morris USA: William Trach of Latham & Watkins.

Tuesday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - An in-person hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on motions in limine in the criminal case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of defrauding investors and consumers by falsely claiming that the company had developed revolutionary technology that could run a wide array of tests on a few drops of blood. It is her first court appearance since she revealed she was pregnant in March. Pending motions in limine include motions to exclude certain expert testimony, testimony from patients, and evidence of Holmes' wealth and lifestyle. Further hearings are set for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cr-00258.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Schenk.

For Holmes: Amy Mason Saharia of Williams & Connolly.

10 a.m. – Purdue Pharma will seek approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which aims to resolve nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis. The OxyContin maker has received some opposition to its solicitation materials from various states, cities, counties and tribes.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Wednesday, May 5

9:30 a.m. - The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing operators of adult care homes in North Carolina of fraudulently overbilling the state's Medicaid program for personal care services. Relator Stephen Gugenheim, a lawyer, alleged that the defendants failed to follow a 2013 law requiring them to bill personal care services in 15-minute increments and instead billed per diem, resulting in a 50% overbilling amounting to $43 million. He argues that a district court ignored the 2013 statute in granting summary judgment against the case.

The case is United States ex rel Gugenheim v. Meridian Senior Living LLC et al, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1583.

For plaintiff: Mark Sigmon of Sigmon Law.

For defendants: Jim Phillips of Brooks Pierce.

10 a.m. – Mallinckrodt will seek a preliminary injunction blocking a group of shareholders from continuing efforts that it says are disruptive to its Chapter 11 restructuring, including calling a shareholder meeting. The shareholder group has argued that the company’s proposed restructuring robs them of value.

The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis of Latham & Watkins.

For the shareholders: Julia Klein of Klein LLC.

2 p.m. - A North Carolina man, Christopher Lightfoot, will appeal to the 4th Circuit to revive his lawsuit accusing wood suppliers Georgia-Pacific Wood Products and Weyerhaeuser Co of failing to warn of the danger that wood dust could cause sinonasal cancer. Lightfoot was diagnosed with the cancer in 2014 following years of work in a wood shop. He argues that a district judge gave too much weight to the fact that federal regulators had not identified wood dust as a potential carcinogen at the time of his exposure in granting summary judgment to the company.

The case is Lightfoot v. Georgia-Pacific Wood Products et al, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1334.

For Lightfoot: Sean Cox of Law Offices of Sean R. Cox.

For Georgia-Pacific: Paul Sun of Ellis & Winters.

For Weyerhaeuser: Alison McMinn of Forman Watkins & Krutz.

Thursday, May 6

9:30 a.m. - Insys Therapeutics Inc's founder and four ex-executives will appeal their convictions for conspiring to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid and defraud insurers before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Ex-chairman John Kapoor was sentenced in January to 5-1/2 years in prison after a jury found Kapoor and his co-defendants guilty of scheming to bribe doctors to prescribe the fentanyl pain medication Subsys and defraud insurers into paying for it. The other executives - Richard Simon, Sunrise Lee, Joseph Rowan and Michael Gurry - were sentenced to terms ranging from one year to 33 months.

The case is United States v. Kapoor, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1325.

For Kapoor: Martin Weinberg of Martin Weinberg Law and Kosta Stojilkovic of Wilkinson Walsh.

For Simon: William Fick of Fick & Marx.

For Lee: Peter Horstmann. For Rowan: Michael Kendall of White & Case.

For Gurry: Megan Siddall of Miner Sidall.

For the government: David Lieberman of the U.S. Department of Justice.

9:30 a.m. - Merck & Co Inc and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will urge the 4th Circuit to reverse a grant of class certification in a lawsuit claiming that Merck illegally entered into a reverse payment settlement in which it paid Glenmark to delay launch of a generic version of its cholesterol drug Zetia. The defendants argue that the class of Zetia purchasers consists of about 35 sophisticated entities, including major drug distributors, that should be joined individually.

The case is In re: Zetia (Ezetimibe) Antitrust Litigation, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2184.

For Glenmark and Merck: Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

For plaintiffs: Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro.

9:30 a.m. - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to revive a lawsuit brought by a California medical practice, Eisner Pediatric & Family Medical Center, against the Department of Health and Human Services over the agency's decision to revoke the practice's status as immune from malpractice lawsuits under Federally Supported Health Centers Assistance Act.

The law allows the government to designate employees of community health centers that receive federal funds to be federal employees, meaning the government would substitute itself in their place as defendant in malpractice actions. A district court last year granted summary judgment to the government, finding it had not violated the law in ending Eisner's immune status.

The case is Pediatric and Family Medical Foundation v. Azar, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55517.

For Eisner: Matthew Freedus of Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell.

For the government: Joshua Dos Santos of the U.S. Department of Justice.

2 p.m. - The 4th Circuit will hear arguments over whether abortion practitioners in North Carolina have standing to challenge a 45-year-old state law ban on abortions after 20 weeks that has never been enforced. A district court denied the state's motion to dismiss after finding that the plaintiffs did have standing because they had shown evidence of a credible threat of prosecution, in part because of amendments to the law in 2016 modifying the definition of a "medical emergency" that might warrant an exception.

The case is Bryant v. Woodall, No. 19-1685.

For the state: For the plaintiffs: Genevieve Scott of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

For the state: I. Faison Hicks of the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Friday, May 7

9:30 a.m. - The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals will hear a challenge by cigar maker groups to parts of a 2016 Food and Drug Administration rule requiring that cigar and tobacco pipe makers obtain the agency's approval for all cigars and pipes that have entered the market since 2007, or pull them from the market. The plaintiffs, including the Cigar Association of America, allege that aspects of the rule are arbitrary and capricious, including a requirement that manufacturers show "substantial equivalence" between new products and products from before 2007, and the imposition of user fees on cigar and pipe makers but not on e-cigarettes, both of which a district court upheld.

The case is Cigar Association of America et al v. FDA et al, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-5266.

For plaintiffs: Michael Edney of Steptoe & Johnson, Mark Raffman of Goodwin Procter and others.

For the government: Lindsey Powell of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Health? Contact Brendan Pierson at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com

Additional reporting by Maria Chutchian