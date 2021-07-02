Week Ahead in Securities: July 5, 2021

Companies

Companies Law firms Theranos Inc See all

SPARTAN SECURITIES GROUP, LTD. See all

POMERANTZ LLP See all

Berman Tabacco See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the securities law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, July 5

Courts will generally be closed in observance of Independence Day.

Wednesday, July 7

10:00 a.m. - A hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion to suppress evidence of customer complaints about the company's blood tests at her upcoming fraud trial. Holmes is accused of defrauding patients and investors by falsely claiming to have developed technology to run dozens of tests on a single drop of blood.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cr-00258. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeff Schenk. For Holmes: Lance Wade and Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly.

Friday, July 9

9:00 a.m. - Costco investor Fred Davoli will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle to revive his securities class action alleging the bulk retailer had lax cybersecurity and inadequate financial controls.

The case is Davoli v. COSTCO, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35821. For Davoli: Nicholas Porritt of Levi & Korsinsky. For Costco: Gregory Watts of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

3:00 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington in Tampa will hold a final pretrial conference ahead of a jury trial in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against broker-dealer Spartan Securities Group Ltd and others. The SEC alleges that Spartan was part of a scheme to create and sell "blank check" microcap companies that appeared to be actual businesses. The defendants have denied the allegations.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Securities Group LTD et al., U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 19-cv-00448. For the SEC: Christine Nestor. For Spartan: Caleb Kruckenberg of the New Civil Liberties Alliance.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Securities? Contact Jody Godoy at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com