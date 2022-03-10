What made Bill Barr want to live a 'nightmare'?

Then-US Attorney General William Barr participates in a news conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C, U.S., December 21, 2020. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - William Barr didn’t want the job.

“I had no desire at all to go into the Trump administration,” Barr, 71, wrote in his new memoir, “One Damn Thing After Another,” adding that “from my standpoint, it made no sense.”

He wasn’t wrong.

After all, he’d already been attorney general once, serving from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush, whom he clearly admired and respected.

By contrast, Barr described Donald Trump as “frequently crass, bombastic and petulant” with a penchant for “erratic egotism” as well as “pettiness and pointless nastiness.” In sum, he wrote, Trump was “not my idea of a President.”

Nor was the prospect of future monetary opportunities a draw. Barr was already wealthy from a 14-year stint as general counsel of Verizon Communications and its predecessor GTE and was happily doing “a limited amount of high-end legal consulting” as of counsel at Kirkland & Ellis.

Plus, he wanted to spend time with his family. One of his three daughters had recently battled cancer, and he has five grandchildren. His wife, no fan of Trump, “did not want me even to consider going back into government,” Barr wrote. “Any sacrifice you make will be wasted on this man,” she told him.

All of which points to something I’ve long wondered: Why did he say yes?

Was it worth it to give up his stature as a respected elder statesman of the bar for a job that made him reviled by the left and ultimately by Trump and many of his supporters as well? (In a letter last week to NBC's Lester Holt, Trump called Barr “so lazy and cowardly” and “a big disappointment” among a long list of insults.

Barr’s book doesn’t provide a direct answer. He points with pride to what he views as his accomplishments as attorney general, such as fighting drug cartels and mounting Big Tech antitrust challenges, including a lawsuit against Google targeting its allegedly unlawful monopolies in the search and search advertising markets.

Other passages though are tinged with such bitterness that it seems he regrets ever returning to government service, which he likened to “that nightmare in which you find yourself back in a high school math class, only it was real.”

Barr’s publisher, William Morrow/HarperCollins, did not respond to my request to interview the former AG.

Trump's media relations office also did not respond to a request for comment. However, the ex-president in his letter to Holt wrote that if Barr's book "is anything like him, it will be long, slow and very boring."

In his memoir, Barr described a fateful meeting with then-acting White House Counsel Emmet Flood in a small, out-of-the-way conference room at Kirkland & Ellis in November 2018 to discuss becoming attorney general.

That Barr was in the running was not surprising. He was eminently qualified, of course, but there was more.

Earlier that year, he’d written a 19-page, unsolicited memo about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr argued that Mueller's obstruction of justice theory was "fatally misconceived" and "premised on a novel and legally unsupportable reading of the law."

Barr in his book downplayed the memo, which he said came after a conversation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over a “casual lunch” in March 2018.

“The issues were sufficiently complicated that I thought it would be useful to prepare a written analysis of my concerns,” Barr wrote, as if dashing off a 19-page legal memo after lunch was akin to a sending a long thank-you note.

Still, Barr said he told Flood he wasn’t interested in the job. “It was well known among lawyers that Trump was difficult to deal with. Getting him to accept good advice was like wrestling an alligator,” Barr wrote (because hindsight is 20-20).

He was also repelled by Trump’s attacks on outgoing counsel Don McGahn and chief of staff General John Kelly, which Barr called “bush-league behavior. Serving under someone like that wasn’t my idea of a professional opportunity.”

Instead, he said he suggested other candidates including former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, ex-appellate judge J. Michael Luttig, former deputy attorneys general George Terwilliger, Larry Thompson and Mark Filip and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Despite his professed reluctance, Barr in the end agreed to the appointment. In part, he seems to have been won over by flattering encouragement from “former government colleagues, some senators, people from the business world,” he wrote.

Their message: The country “was in a potential crisis and needed experienced people to step forward.”

Indeed, Barr suggested that he saw himself as one of the grownups in the room, keeping Trump from going off the rails. “It is an underrated virtue of our system that presidents who get elected by stirring up anger in the electorate must then find experienced and cooler-headed advisers to help them govern,” Barr wrote.

After Trump lost the 2020 election – and Barr makes it clear that he found no basis to believe the election was fraudulently “stolen” from the president – that became untenable. Or as Barr said he told a seething Trump, the president’s legal team “continues to shovel this shit out to the American people. And it is wrong.”

Still, in a long diatribe, Barr also made it clear that he remains in sync with Trump and his supporters on a fundamental level: blaming progressive liberal elites for “taking a wrecking ball to the country” with their “shrill disparagement of America and scornful attacks on traditional values.”

Barr writes that he is “under no illusion about who is responsible for dividing the country, embittering our politics, and weakening and demoralizing our nation. It is the progressive Left and their increasingly totalitarian ideals.”

He’s almost as hostile to the mainstream news media, which he accuses of “turning out consensus left-liberal opinion cloaked in the garb of objective ‘news.’” (He does not acknowledge that Fox News might also be something less than objective.)

In the end, his falling out with Trump seems more personal than ideological. It’s telling, because as laid out in his memoir, one of Barr’s biggest strengths throughout his career has been building personal relationships.

He didn’t have family connections – his father taught English at Columbia University -- nor did he go to an especially prestigious law school. Barr got his JD as a night student at George Washington University Law School while working as an analyst at the CIA, where he first met Bush.

His skills at making connections and cultivating friendships were key to scaling the heights of the legal profession. And indeed, Barr in his book goes out of his way to praise by name not just fellow lawyers, but also support staff and members of his security detail.

It makes his disdain for Trump all the more striking. Nonetheless, that's the relationship he'll most likely be remembered for.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.